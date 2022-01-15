It’s a new year with a new look at Monte Creek Winery near Kamloops.
Since its inception eight years ago, Monte Creek’s labels have featured historical photos of early 1900s farmland, locomotives and notorious train robber Billy Miner, who was arrested after a heist on the tracks right outside Monte Creek, which was a ranch at the time.
Now, all new releases sport labels with a modern, abstract esthetic with a logo of overlapping letters M, C and V, standing for Monte, Creek and the Thompson Valley, respectively.
The flowing lines on the label are symbolic of the ancient lake that used to cover the land and helped create the terroir, rows of vineyards and a fingerprint to reflect the winery’s handcrafted approach.
“We felt our brand needed an update to better align with our vision,” said general manager Erik Fisher.
“Over the last eight years, we’ve invested our time and resources into creating a motivated, innovative and sustainable operation, and the look we had was not reflecting this anymore. We are ready for wine lovers to understand who we are both in the bottle and on the shelf — a premium product that is delicious and sustainable.”
The rebranding goes even further, creating three new series of wines.
First, Ancient Waters refers to the giant lake that once covered the area and has since retreated to reveal a landscape ideal for grape growing and winemaking.
In the Ancient Waters series are Chardonnay, Riesling, Pinot Noir, Rose and Cabernet Franc.
My wife, Kerry, and I tried the Ancient Waters 2019 Chardonnay ($24) and loved its citrus-tropical-mineral profile — a result of aging in a combination of
texture-adding concrete tanks and traditional oak barrels.
Second, Living Land is a tribute to the soils that are farmed regeneratively and organically.
In this series, you’ll find a Rose, a sparkling Rose, a Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Foch and Cabernet Merlot.
And, third, Pioneers is a nod to the history of the region, from frontiersmen and prospectors to farmers and even train robber Billy Miner.
The Pioneer series includes the Hands Up red and white blends, named after the ‘hands up’ demand Billy Miner coined when he was robbing trains.
“We are at the boundary of cool climate viticulture,” said winemaker Galen Barnhardt.
“And it is when wineries push boundaries that exciting, unique and delicious wines are made.”
Dine Around
Sixty-three restaurants and 17 hotels in the Okanagan are participating in this year’s edition of Dine Around.
The promotion, running from Wednesday to Feb. 10, sees restaurants offer special-priced, three-course meals with suggested wine or beer pairings.
For instance, the Match Eateries at the casinos in Penticton, Vernon, Kelowna and Kamloops are all serving three-course meals for $20 per person with a choice of salad or French onion soup starter; fish and chips, bacon cheddar burger, pizza or hot chicken sandwich entree; and sticky toffee pudding for dessert.
The beverage pairing add-ons are Sumac Ridge Unoaked Chardonnay from Summerland for $9.50, See Ya Later Ranch Pinot Noir from Okanagan Falls for $13.50 and Okanagan Springs 1516 Lager from Vernon for $7.50.
Hotels are offering special rates in conjunction with the Dine Around deals in their restaurants.
They include the Hotel Eldorado, Delta Grand, Prestige Beach House and Hyatt Place hotels in Kelowna, Spirit Ridge Resort in Osoyoos and The Cove in West Kelowna.
Wineries with restaurants are, of course, involved. They include Home Block at CedarCreek in Kelowna, Liquidity Winery in Okanagan Falls, Mission Hill Family Estate in West Kelowna,
Old Vines at Quails’ Gate in West Kelowna, Sonetta at Play Winery in Penticton, Organic Bistro at Summerhill Pyramid in Kelowna, The Modest Butcher at Mount Boucherie in West Kelowna and Time Kitchen at Time Family of Wines in Penticton.
See the full list of participating restaurants, hotels and wineries and menus at DineAround.ca.
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover and Canadian Wine Scholar. Reach him at steve.macnaull@ok.bc.ca