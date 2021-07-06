A $6.5-million home in Kelowna is going on the auction block.
The home, Avanti on Hobson, is one of a kind, said realtor Todd Simpson.
“It’s truly special, at more than 10,000 square feet, superior craftsmanship and attention to detail went into this magnificent home,” said Simpson.
The two-storey home, built in 2010 and situated on just over half an acre, features seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and two garages that accommodate five vehicles.
“Guests will be in awe when greeted by the Bellagio fountain sunk directly into the driveway,” said Simpson in a release. “They will be mesmerized as they enter into the great room with soaring 22-foot ceilings, and as they choose a vintage bottle from the climate-controlled wine cellar, they can walk through the Nano wall system out into the backyard oasis.”
The ‘outdoor oasis’ includes a 46-foot by 20-foot swimming pool, sport court, sports bar, hot tub, and a sunken trampoline.
The auction has no reserve price.
The home is located on Hobson Road.
Daniel Lambert of Precision Real Estate Auctions will host the online auction from Aug. 16-19.
“The Avanti on Hobson is arguably the best home in Kelowna,” said Lambert. “The home is listed at $6.5 million but would be worth $15 to $20 million in Vancouver or Toronto.”
Interested bidders are required to register and be approved by Precision Real Estate Auctions through an online process.