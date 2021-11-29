Milk and cookies are so 2019, according to Nostalgia Wines in Oliver.
Therefore, the winery’s elves have prepared three types of Nostalgia wine advent calendars to delight yourself or a lucky gift recipient.
Three different calendars — white wines ($290), red wines ($440) or mixed ($360) — each feature 12 bottles wrapped and tagged for opening (and supposedly, drinking) daily from Dec. 13 through Christmas Eve.
Purchase by Tuesday at NostalgiaWines.ca in order for the wines to be delivered by the advent opening start Dec. 13.
Stag’s Hollow advent calendars
Stag’s Hollow Winery in Okanagan Falls has also hopped on the wine advent calendar bandwagon.
As well, Stag’s pack is 12 bottles, a mix of red and white and some rare wines, too, for $340.
In keeping with the mystery of the advent concept, each bottle is wrapped and tagged with what day it should be unwrapped, opened and sipped, Dec. 13 through Dec. 24.
Three of the wines that might be in the calendar are Stag’s three new-release reds — Cachet No. 5, a blend of Syrah and Merlot, 2019 Merlot or 2019 Syrah.
Stag’s is adding to the advent hype by also revealing each wine daily at noon on its Facebook, Instagram and blog.
The blog is at StagsHollowWinery.com, the same site where you can order the advent calendar.
Gift sets
As you’ve probably guessed by now, the theme of this column is locking in your specialty wine purchases now so you can be a gift-giving hero this Christmas.
Culmina Winery in Oliver has two options for corporate or personal gifting.
They are two bottles packed in paper ribbon in an elegant wood box with chocolate from Kelowna’s KARAT for $80 or a three-bottle box for $120.
Culmina will donate 10% of the proceeds from holiday gift set sales to the Canadian Red Cross for BC flood and mudslide relief.
Order at Culmina.ca.
12 Days of Wine
Set to the soundtrack of the 12 Days of Christmas, Black Hills Winery in Oliver has developed the 12 Days of Wine — a dozen days of numerical deals.
For instance, there’s one chance to buy rare Carmenere, four bottles of rose for the price of three, 10% off Viognier, 11
bottle pricing on a case of 12 and 12 bottles of the flagship Nota Bene red blend with a free corkscrew.
Black Hills has also put together two, four and six bottle holiday collections ready for gift giving.
Check out all the specifics at BlackHillsWinery.com.
More gifting ideas
From Monday to Dec. 23, Mission Hill Family Estate in West Kelowna hosts Festival of Trees, a magical winter wonderland of decorated trees and wine tastings benefitting the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.
Mission Hill also has wine gift sets for sale and holiday meal kits for pick up that you can enjoy at home.
Reserve or order at MissionHillWinery.com.
For the next three Sundays, Phantom Creek Winery in Oliver has Christmas markets, 11 am to 4 pm, with wine tastings and wine gift basket sales and vendors selling gourmet foods, decorations, health and beauty products, jewelry and accessories.
CedarCreek Winery in Kelowna has curated five holiday gift packs with names such as South Okanagan Set, North Okanagan Set, Estate Set, Experimental Series and Chronicles of Pinot Noir.
View and order at CedarCreek.bc.ca.
