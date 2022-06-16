After a temporary closure, C Lovers Fish and Chips at #104 — 3466 Carrington Rd. re-opened June 1 under new ownership. The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
The new phone number for take-out is 778-754-7000.
Dinner in the vineyard
Dinner in the Vineyard returns to Quails’ Gate Family Estate Winery this summer. Beginning June 29, guests can sit among the vines overlooking the winery’s newly renovated harvest gathering site and enjoy a four-course dinner prepared by the Old Vines Restaurants’ culinary team, paired with a selection of award-winning Quails’ Gate wines. The menu changes weekly.
Call Old Vines Restaurant at 250-769-2500 between noon and 7 p.m. for more information or to book.
Business After Hours
The Greater Westside Board of Trade’s June Business after Hours takes place Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the recently-opened TownePlace Suites by Marriott West Kelowna at 3551 Carrington Rd. Celebrate and network with local business people.
Tickets cost $10 for board of trade members and $20 for non-members.
Adventure race was Epic
The ZipZone eight kilometres up Princeton Avenue in Peachland was the site of one of the tasks in the recent 540-kilometre Epic Adventure Race, a six-day adventure race organized by Hoodoo Adventures that included disciplines such as trekking, trail running, mountain biking, kayaking and canoeing and rappelling..
Teams of four had to use a map and a compass to navigate their way through the arduous course only revealed to them hours before, non-stop and without support.
As part of the race, teams arrived at the Zip Zone between noon and 8 p.m. last Sunday, zipped across the Deep Creek Gorge on Canada’s highest freestyle zipline and then rappelled down the face of the canyon into the icy waters of Deep Creek. From there they hiked out of the canyon and continued their race.
