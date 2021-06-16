Kelowna remains the seventh most expensive city in Canada in which to rent.
An average one-bedroom rental costs $1,520 a month in Kelowna, $50 less than in Oshawa, Ont.
A two-bedroom rental in Kelowna is $1,800, which pushes Kelowna ahead of Oshawa and into sixth place on that list.
Kelowna was also seventh on the May list compiled by PadMapper, which scours thousands of listings in 24 metro areas across the country.
Vancouver is the most expensive city in which to rent an apartment in Canada, followed by Toronto, Burnaby, Barrie and Victoria.
Kelowna’s one-bedroom rate climbed 2.7% over the previous month and the two-bedroom rate rose 1.1%, according to the apartment-rental website.