Opening-day madness was hard to find an hour after opening at Kelowna’s new Costco store on Thursday.
While people were reported to have lined up for the store’s 7 a.m. opening at 3:30 a.m. or earlier, and a large crowd was on hand as the doors opened, within an hour business was flourishing, but calm.
Costco had several employees directing traffic in the parking lot, but there were lots of spots available by 8 a.m.
Inside, all the tills were operating, but were only two or three shoppers deep, which is a light day to most Costco shoppers.
The new store on Baron and Leckie roads replaces the one that operated since 1991 at Highways 33 and 97.
The new store is 24% bigger, has a 24-pump gas bar, which opened earlier, and 246 more parking spaces, Costco says.
The new store will provide 100 more jobs, the company also said in a news release.
Costco says the new 167,000 square-foot warehouse also features wider aisles and a larger selection of food and specialty departments, which include on-site bakery, fresh meat, expanded produce area, optical centre with optometrist, hearing aid centre, five tire centre bays and an expanded pharmacy.
The store has 14 checkout registers, a new self-checkout section with nine stations, 1,000 shopping carts and 871 parking spots.
Memberships start at $60.