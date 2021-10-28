The lifting of the 50% capacity limit at indoor venues can't come soon enough for Vernon-area business owners.
Vernon's economic recovery from the financial effects of COVID-19 is being hampered by continuation of the restriction at facilities such as hockey arenas, the arts centre and movie theatres, the chamber of commerce says.
"How is someone attending a Vernon Vipers game or a concert at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre more at risk than someone pursuing similar activities in Vancouver or Victoria, if they all wear masks and show their vaccination passport?" asks chamber president Robin Cardew.
At the very least, Cardew says, the government should disclose what level of COVID-19 case counts is being used as a reference point for when the capacity limit will be lifted in the Interior Health region.
"We would urge business owners and residents to contact the provincial government to express concerns about the two-tiered restrictions in B.C, and insist that recovery for all regions must be a priority," Cardew said.
On Monday, the 50% capacity limit was lifted for Vancouver and most of the rest of the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.
On Tuesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the 50% capacity restriction at venues in the Interior Health region could be lifted "very soon.”