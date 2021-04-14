There is still time to register and send questions for West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom’s annual State of the City online lunch.
The Greater Westside Board of Trade event takes place April 21 from noon to 1 p.m. Register for the free event and submit questions for Milsom online at gwboardoftrade.com or by calling 250-768-3378. Participants can also order lunch and have it delivered by Ninja Now.
Auction raises $4,100
Winners of the Greater Westside Board of Trade’s auction and the live auction were announced at the online March Business After Hours. The auction raised over $4,100 for the board of trade to help support its educational programs, networking opportunities and voice with local government.
April’s Business After Hours set for April 22 from
5 to 6:30 p.m. will be a trivia night by Tremendous Trivia. Entry is $10 per person. The event will be an opportunity for participants to meet people they might not have met before as Tremendous Trivia will divide people into teams to work together. Register online at gwboardoftrade.com.
Pig Out contest extended
To support Peachland restaurants during the recent shutdown of indoor dining due to Provincial Health Orders, the Peachland Recovery Task Force has extended the Pig Out for Prizes contest until April 30. First prize wins $700 in gift certificates, second prize is $450 in gift certificates and third prize is $250 in gift certifications.
Diners receive one entry for each $20 they spend Friday to Sunday and to encourage dining out Monday to Thursday one entry for each $10. All 14 of the open Peachland restaurants are participating.
Diners write their name and phone number on the back of their bill and deposit it in the Pig Out for Prizes drop-box at the restaurant. Task force volunteers will pick up the bills and convert them into the appropriate number of ballots.
Take out, patio dining and delivery are eligible. You don’t have to live in Peachland to participate.
Eat local, enter contest
The Greater Westside Board of Trade is encouraging its members to support local restaurants and pubs.
Until April 19, members can email their receipts for every take out, delivery or gift card purchased from a Greater Westside restaurant or pub to be entered into a draw for a $50 gift card to their favourite eatery.
There is no limit on the number of entries. Mail your receipts to admin@gwboardoftrade.com.
Let’s talk about marketing
The topic for the April Greater Westside Board of Trade’s Wise Words will be marketing.
Adria Perron of Winmar will pick an article, podcast or short video on the topic to send to participants to review prior to the session. Perron will provide two questions on the topic for participants to discuss.
To register, go online to the events tab at gwboardoftrade.com.
Guide cookies at London Drugs
For the second year in a row, Girl Guides will not be able to sell their cookies door to door or in front of stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
People will still be able to get their classic chocolate and vanilla Girl Guide cookie fix as London Drugs stores in British Columbia will be offering the cookies in store and online at londondrugs.ca.
Cookie sales are the largest source of fundraising support for non-profit Girl Guide programs and the sale of 120,000 boxes of cookies through London Drugs will raise over $600,000.
All money from sales of the cookies will go directly to B.C. Girl Guides. You can find London Drugs on the Westside at 2151 Louie Dr.
A good time to learn music
Parents concerned about their children suffering from social isolation, boredom or screen time overdose can consider West Kelowna Children’s Piano-Arts Corner Studio where Claudia Kargl offers an individualized course of study with motivational activities catered to the student.
CPAC is celebrating 40 years in the community. The open-concept studio, art gallery and walk-out to a garden oasis provide a welcoming environment.
The studio offers the Passport to Excellence inspirational learning game, family Zoom gatherings showcasing music performances from around the world, collector’s music library of piano duet music, an open book music, arts and children’s library and connection with other students in the studio. Family involvement is encouraged and current pandemic restrictions provide an opportunity for parents and children to enjoy making and sharing music together.
The spacious studio adheres COVID-19 protocols. For details call 250-768-1404 or go online to childrenspiano-artscorner.com.
Barb Aguiar’s business column appears every two weeks in the Westside Weekly. Call 250-768-0129 or email westsidebusiness@telus.net.