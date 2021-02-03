Valentine’s Day outings will look different this year due to COVID-19 precautions; however, Mission Hill Family Estate Winery is offering intimate tasting experiences to help keep romance alive.
Couples can spoil themselves at Mission Hill as Patrick Gayler, executive chef of Mission Hill’s Terrace Restaurant, and his culinary team will be serving a four-course wine-paired Valentine’s Day dinner in the winery’s Chagall Room.
The dinners, with each course highlighting Canadian food and wine, take place Feb. 12-14 with seatings nightly at 5 and 8 p.m. for parties of two to six people.
Reserve online at exploretock.com/missionhillwinery.
If you are more comfortable dining in, you can bring the flavours of the winery home with a Valentine’s Day kit, featuring locally made meats and cheeses, a tin of caviar and a chilled bottle of Mission Hill bubbles.
The kits are available exclusively for pick-up from the winery on Feb 14. Order yours online at missionhillwinery.com/terrace-restaurant/valentines-kit.
Ad Lib Gallery musical showcases resume
Due to popular demand and an overwhelming interest expressed through a recent survey given to their guests, West Kelowna’s Ad Lib Art Gallery has worked to adapt to COVID-19 protocols and still make their showcase events possible via a new format.
A Special Valentine’s Showcase Treat takes place Feb. 14 from 1 to 2:45 p.m. online via Zoom. The themed showcase event is Vienna – crossroads of east and west Europe and the intriguing blend of past tradition with modern culture.
Join hosts Claudia Kargl and Jim Gray for an uplifting celebration of Viennese charm and share in chit chat that composer Johann Strauss II so eloquently expressed in his Tritsch Tratsch polka.
Guests will experience scenes from the enchanting city of music, the capital of Austria, and the mix of culture and art that bridges eastern and western Europe.
Guests can relax and enjoy the society of music friends from their homes.
The A Touch of Austria events are entertaining, informative and will provide registered guests a chance to communicate with each other through the Zoom connection.
As an extra treat, guests will have the opportunity to have homemade traditional culinary delights delivered in a personalized colourful box to their doorstep a day prior to the event.
For more information about the cost and on how to register, contact 250-768-1404, email claudia.kargl@telus.net or go online to claudiakargl.com.
College hosts job fair on Thursday
The inaugural Empowering Employment virtual job fair hosted by Okanagan College takes place Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Like regular job fairs, participants will have the opportunity to virtually visit employer booths and attend scheduled networking sessions.
The job fair is open to Okanagan students and alumni as well as job seekers looking to connect with employers in the Okanagan. Register online at hopin.com/events/empowering-employment.
Film commission looking for locations
As the 2021 film and television production schedule continues to expand, the Okanagan Film Commission is searching for locations to meet the requests of productions wanting to shoot in the Okanagan.
Gord Wylie, the Okanagan Film Commission’s regional locations officer, is currently searching for two large houses side by side for a reality series coming to shoot in the Okanagan later this year.
The houses can be located anywhere in the Okanagan.
If you and your neighbour are interested in this opportunity to rent out your houses for a reality television series shoot, contact Wylie at gwyliephoto@gmail.com.
A slate of productions are already booked for the Okanagan this year, with several more scouting the area to potentially shoot, so the film commission is on the lookout to expand its library with interesting locations including houses, farms, vineyards and buildings.
If you are interested in renting your properties for film and television productions, talk to Wylie about listing them with the Film Commission as potential production locations.
Blu Saffron reopens in time for Dine Around
The Blu Saffron Bistro at Volcanic Hills Winery will be reopening after its winter break on Feb. 5, just in time for Dine Around. Along with its regular menu, as part of Dine Around, the bistro will offer a three-course menu for $35.
Westside winery restaurants participating in Dine Around include the Terrace at Mission Hill which offers a three-course lunch for $45, Old Vines at Quails’ Gate and the Modest Butcher at Mount Boucherie.
Other participating restaurants on the Westside include Il Mercato Social Kitchen, 19 Okanagan, Kelly O’Bryan’s and Original Joe’s.
The B.C. Restaurants and Foodservices Association has coordinated the annual Dine Around from Feb. 5 to March 7. Participating restaurants will offer three-course meals costing $15, $25, $35, $45 or $55 per person, giving locals and visitors the chance to try new restaurants and new menu items during a slow time of year.
For a complete listing of participating restaurants and menus, go online to dinearound.ca.
Barb Aguiar’s business column appears every two weeks in the Westside Weekly. Call 250-768-0129 or email westsidebusiness@telus.net.