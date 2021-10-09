Taylor Whelan has your Thanksgiving feast wine pairings all figured out.
The winemaker at CedarCreek Estate in Kelowna recommends the winery’s first-ever sparkling rose — Jagged Rock Platinum ($35) — as the ideal before-dinner aperitif, welcome drink or accompaniment for charcuterie.
For appetizer salad, he suggests the 2020 Estate Riesling ($21) as the perfect match.
And then, for the main event of turkey with all the trimmings, roasted vegetables and potatoes, Whelan is a fan of a Pinot Noir pairing.
CedarCreek has two that will fit the bill nicely, the 2019 Estate ($27), a quintessential light Pinot with aromas and flavours of bright raspberry and herbs, or the cherry-and-earthier-profile 2019 Platinum Home Block ($55).
Another inspired Pinot option is the 2019 Estate Cuvee Pinot Noir ($35) from Blue Mountain Winery in Okanagan Falls.
Blue Mountain is a Pinot expert and produces five different ones annually.
The Estate Cuvee is made of grapes from younger vines and is, as a result, vibrant with a juicy cherry profile.
More turkey wine
The great thing about Thanksgiving dinner is you can drink almost any wine with it because it has so many flavours and textures going on from white and dark turkey meat, stuffing and gravy to buttery vegetables and potatoes and, of course, cranberry sauce.
So, it really comes down to your preference.
Whelan has two other CedarCreek vintages that will do the trick — 2020 Estate Sauvignon Blanc ($21), if you’re feeling the white wine vibe,
and 2019 Estate Cabernet Franc ($27), if it has to be red.
CedarCreek is part of the Mark Anthony Group, the same company that also owns Mission Hill Family Estate in West Kelowna, Liquidity in Okanagan Falls, Road 13 in Oliver, CheckMate in Oliver and Martin’s Lane in Kelowna.
As such, the group says
2020 Liquidity Rose ($29),
2020 Liquidity Pinot Gris ($21) and Road 13 Viognier ($26) should also be welcomed at the Thanksgiving table.
Yet more turkey wine
Not to be outdone, Andrew Peller Ltd., which owns half a dozen Okanagan wineries, also has a stellar lineup of four Thanksgiving recommendations.
The most interesting is Sandhill 2020 Sovereign Opal ($17) because Sandhill in Kelowna is the only winery in the world to make wine from the unique grape.
Sovereign Opal was developed at the Summerland Research Station in 1976 by crossing Muscat, a white grape, and Marchal Foch, a red grape.
The resulting Sovereign Opal grape is pinky green and the resulting wine is white with a bronze tinge.
Sandhill gets its Sovereign Opal grapes from Casorso Vineyards, the only ones in the world to grow it.
Belying its Muscat parentage, the Sandhill Sovereign Opal is a lush, aromatic and off-dry wine with aromas and flavours of peach and pink grapefruit.
Speaking of wines with a slight coral hue, the Gray Monk Pinot Gris 2020 ($17) from Lake Country also has a delicate blush and a profile of pear and lemon curd.
The Red Rooster 2020 Pinot Gris ($19) is all-white and all-delicious with fresh flavours and aromas of apple and lime.
The Black Hills Viognier 2020 ($27) is the most exotic wine in this collection for its heady profile of peach, honey and ginger.
