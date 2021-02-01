Home building was described as one of the Okanagan’s economic bright lights in a pandemic year as the Canadian Home Builders’ Association – Central Okanagan announced the winners of its 2021 Okanagan Housing Awards of Excellence on Sunday.

Leading the way was Frame Custom Homes, which took home seven awards. Kelowna-based Bellamy Homes, West Kelowna’s

H & H Custom Homes, and Penticton builder Edgehill Developments captured three awards each.

“Despite the pandemic, residential construction has remained resilient and kept our local economy moving.” said Dan Winer, executive officer for the CHBA-CO.

“The construction sector has been one of the bright lights in Kelowna’s economy (and) one of our regions largest employers … Our collaboration with the (CHBA-CO) has helped us through one of the toughest years in recent memory,” said Mayor Colin Basran in a news release.

Winners were:

Excellence in Kitchen Design (New Home) – $70,000 & under — Christina Hartman with Westwood Fine Cabinetry — Lakestone Living

Excellence in Kitchen Design (New Home) - $70,000 & over — Frame Custom Homes — Lakeside Haven

Excellence in Master Suite Design (New Home) — H & H Custom Homes — The Lake Court Views

Excellence in Master Suite Design (Renovation) — Hannah Katey Interior Design — Miller Master Suite Renovation

Excellence in Interior Design (New Home) — Edgehill Developments Ltd. — Summerland Modern Farmhouse

Excellence in Interior Design (Renovation) — Natalie Fuglestveit Interior Design — Sunnyside Lakehouse Custom

Excellence in Outdoor Living Space — Custom Homes — Lakeside Haven

Excellence in Any Room — H & H Custom Homes — The Lake Court Views

Excellence in Decorating and Styling — Align West Homes — The Willow Grove

Excellence in Creating a Feature/Innovation in a Home — Chatham Homes — Murray Residence

Excellence in Marketing — Bellamy Homes Inc.

Excellence in Show Home — $500,000 and under — Dilworth Quality Homes — Denali 777

Excellence in Show Home — $500,000 and over — Bellamy Homes Inc. — Urban Retreat

Excellence in Environmental Initiative — priMe haBitat Design Build — Lakeside Net Zero Home

Excellence in Public-Private Partnership — BC Housing — Clearwater Affordable Housing

Excellence in Innovative Construction/Architecture/Design — Creative Touch Interiors — Hunter Crt. Design Studio

Excellence in Residential Renovations — $100,000-$250,000 — Willow Development Inc. — Byron Residence

Excellence in Residential Renovations - $250,000-$500,000 — Edgehill Developments Ltd. – Mid-Century Modern Reno

Excellence in Residential Renovations - $500,000 and over — Absolute Interior Design Inc. – Lakehouse Retreat

Excellence in Kitchen Renovations $75,000 & under — Edgehill Developments Ltd. – Prior Residence

Excellence in Kitchen Renovations $75,000-$150,000 — Everton Ridge Homes – Miller Kitchen Renovation

Excellence in Kitchen renovations $150,000 & over — Absolute Interior Design Inc. – Lakehouse Retreat

Excellence in Bathroom Renovations $40,000 & under — Sunterra Homes Ltd. – Boho Regency

Excellence in Bathroom Renovations $40,000 & over — Ian Paine Construction and Design – Lakeside Luxury

Excellence in Small Scale Home – Up to 1000 square feet — Frame Custom Homes – Urban Retreat

Excellence in Single Family Detached Home $350,000-$500,000 — Langford Properties Ltd. – Crown Crest

Excellence in Single Family Detached Home $500,000-$750,000 — Edgehill Developments Ltd. – Summerland Modern Farmhouse

Excellence in Single Family Detached Home $750,000-$1 million — Richmond Custom Homes Ltd. – Lakestone Living

Excellence in Single Family Detached Home $1-1.5 million — H & H Custom Homes – The Lake Court Views

Excellence in Single Family Detached Home $1.5-2 million — Frame Custom Homes – West Coast Retreat

Excellence in Single Family Detached Home $2-3 million — Frame Custom Homes – Lakeside Haven

Excellence in Single Family Detached Home over $5 million — Bercum Builders – Zenith

Excellence in Semi Detached or Town-Home Development — Dilworth Quality Homes – Cantina at South Ridge

Excellence in Creating a Low-Rise Multi-Family Development — Innocept Development and Real Estate – St. Paul

Excellence in Urban Infill – Residential (Property re-use) — Frame Custom Homes – Urban Retreat

Supplier of the Year — Norelco Cabinet Solutions

Designer of the Year — Isabey Interiors

Home of the Year — Frame Custom Homes — Urban Retreat

Residential Renovator of the Year — Marvel Pro Contracting & Renovations Ltd.

Multi Family Builder of the Year — Harmony Homes

Single Family Builder of the Year (10 Homes or Less) — Bellamy Homes Inc.

Single Family Builder of the Year Large Volume (11 Homes or More) — Gibson Contracting