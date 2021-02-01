Home building was described as one of the Okanagan’s economic bright lights in a pandemic year as the Canadian Home Builders’ Association – Central Okanagan announced the winners of its 2021 Okanagan Housing Awards of Excellence on Sunday.
Leading the way was Frame Custom Homes, which took home seven awards. Kelowna-based Bellamy Homes, West Kelowna’s
H & H Custom Homes, and Penticton builder Edgehill Developments captured three awards each.
“Despite the pandemic, residential construction has remained resilient and kept our local economy moving.” said Dan Winer, executive officer for the CHBA-CO.
“The construction sector has been one of the bright lights in Kelowna’s economy (and) one of our regions largest employers … Our collaboration with the (CHBA-CO) has helped us through one of the toughest years in recent memory,” said Mayor Colin Basran in a news release.
Winners were:
Excellence in Kitchen Design (New Home) – $70,000 & under — Christina Hartman with Westwood Fine Cabinetry — Lakestone Living
Excellence in Kitchen Design (New Home) - $70,000 & over — Frame Custom Homes — Lakeside Haven
Excellence in Master Suite Design (New Home) — H & H Custom Homes — The Lake Court Views
Excellence in Master Suite Design (Renovation) — Hannah Katey Interior Design — Miller Master Suite Renovation
Excellence in Interior Design (New Home) — Edgehill Developments Ltd. — Summerland Modern Farmhouse
Excellence in Interior Design (Renovation) — Natalie Fuglestveit Interior Design — Sunnyside Lakehouse Custom
Excellence in Outdoor Living Space — Custom Homes — Lakeside Haven
Excellence in Any Room — H & H Custom Homes — The Lake Court Views
Excellence in Decorating and Styling — Align West Homes — The Willow Grove
Excellence in Creating a Feature/Innovation in a Home — Chatham Homes — Murray Residence
Excellence in Marketing — Bellamy Homes Inc.
Excellence in Show Home — $500,000 and under — Dilworth Quality Homes — Denali 777
Excellence in Show Home — $500,000 and over — Bellamy Homes Inc. — Urban Retreat
Excellence in Environmental Initiative — priMe haBitat Design Build — Lakeside Net Zero Home
Excellence in Public-Private Partnership — BC Housing — Clearwater Affordable Housing
Excellence in Innovative Construction/Architecture/Design — Creative Touch Interiors — Hunter Crt. Design Studio
Excellence in Residential Renovations — $100,000-$250,000 — Willow Development Inc. — Byron Residence
Excellence in Residential Renovations - $250,000-$500,000 — Edgehill Developments Ltd. – Mid-Century Modern Reno
Excellence in Residential Renovations - $500,000 and over — Absolute Interior Design Inc. – Lakehouse Retreat
Excellence in Kitchen Renovations $75,000 & under — Edgehill Developments Ltd. – Prior Residence
Excellence in Kitchen Renovations $75,000-$150,000 — Everton Ridge Homes – Miller Kitchen Renovation
Excellence in Kitchen renovations $150,000 & over — Absolute Interior Design Inc. – Lakehouse Retreat
Excellence in Bathroom Renovations $40,000 & under — Sunterra Homes Ltd. – Boho Regency
Excellence in Bathroom Renovations $40,000 & over — Ian Paine Construction and Design – Lakeside Luxury
Excellence in Small Scale Home – Up to 1000 square feet — Frame Custom Homes – Urban Retreat
Excellence in Single Family Detached Home $350,000-$500,000 — Langford Properties Ltd. – Crown Crest
Excellence in Single Family Detached Home $500,000-$750,000 — Edgehill Developments Ltd. – Summerland Modern Farmhouse
Excellence in Single Family Detached Home $750,000-$1 million — Richmond Custom Homes Ltd. – Lakestone Living
Excellence in Single Family Detached Home $1-1.5 million — H & H Custom Homes – The Lake Court Views
Excellence in Single Family Detached Home $1.5-2 million — Frame Custom Homes – West Coast Retreat
Excellence in Single Family Detached Home $2-3 million — Frame Custom Homes – Lakeside Haven
Excellence in Single Family Detached Home over $5 million — Bercum Builders – Zenith
Excellence in Semi Detached or Town-Home Development — Dilworth Quality Homes – Cantina at South Ridge
Excellence in Creating a Low-Rise Multi-Family Development — Innocept Development and Real Estate – St. Paul
Excellence in Urban Infill – Residential (Property re-use) — Frame Custom Homes – Urban Retreat
Supplier of the Year — Norelco Cabinet Solutions
Designer of the Year — Isabey Interiors
Home of the Year — Frame Custom Homes — Urban Retreat
Residential Renovator of the Year — Marvel Pro Contracting & Renovations Ltd.
Multi Family Builder of the Year — Harmony Homes
Single Family Builder of the Year (10 Homes or Less) — Bellamy Homes Inc.
Single Family Builder of the Year Large Volume (11 Homes or More) — Gibson Contracting