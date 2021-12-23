The Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association has received $1.87 million from the federal government for its Hospitality Professional Program.
The cash is part of $67 million in total funding to support the tourism and hospitality sector, which was divided between 24 projects across Canada, all intended to help employers and stakeholders in tourism and hospitality.
“The Canadian tourism sector has been among the most impacted by COVID-19 and the economy of our country will not fully recover until tourism recovers,” said Randy Boissonnault, minister of tourism and associate minister of finance.
TOTA’s hospitality program runs from Jan. 31 to May 27, 2022, and the application deadline is Jan. 23, 2022
“Developed in response to the major changes in the hospitality sector as of 2021, this free full-time online program provides skills and experience for professionals navigating the impact of COVID-19, and to obtain meaningful and sustainable employment,” according to TOTA’s description. “As well, the program will connect professionals to Thompson Okanagan hospitality businesses to increase the region's skilled labour force.”
Courses are taught in a virtual classroom, and the program is facilitated
by experienced hospitality instructors and guest speakers coordinated by Okanagan College.
It’s a blend of live online learning sessions and self-led online industry certificates, including Basic Accounting, Hospitality Service Training (HoST), FoodSafe and Serving It Right.
Programs that received funding are intended to attract and retain skilled workers, provide training and resources, and remove barriers for women, youth, Indigenous peoples, newcomers, people with disabilities and LGBTQ2 Canadians. Projects are also aimed at providing training opportunities to workers who have been displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic and stimulating the economy in Indigenous communities.
Apply for the Hospitality Professional Program at totabc.org/training/apply.