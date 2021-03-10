Pacific Coastal Airlines will suspend service between Kelowna and Cranbrook.
The last flight will be on April 29.
“Since we resumed our scheduled flight service last June we have not seen sizeable customer demand return for this route,” said Johnathan Richardson, vice president of commercial services for the airline, in a news release. “We will continue to assess future demand and anticipate to resume our non-stop flight service between Kelowna and Cranbrook this coming fall.”
Customers whose flights are cancelled will be contacted and offered a refund.