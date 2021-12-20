An inaugural cannabis conference has been announced in Kelowna next year.
Organized by the BC Craft Farmers Co-op, the three-day BC Cannabis Summit will be held at Hotel Eldorado, starting on April 20 (aka 4-20).
The theme is: “Roll it Up. Hash it Out.”
“The hotel is offering a range of accommodation options for attendees, including exclusive access to rooftop and lakeside cannabis consumption lounges,” according to organizers.
The co-op said there will be a business trade show and industry networking, along with special events.
The conference is expected to attract craft cannabis farmers, processors, retailers, budtenders, vendors, community leaders, and public officials.
A growing cannabis sector holds significant opportunity for job creation and economic development to support Canada’s post-pandemic recovery, said the co-op.
“Now in the third year review of Canada’s Cannabis Act, we have an opportunity to reset the burdensome micro-class regulations and grow our sector in 2022,” they said.
Find more info and register at bccraftfarmerscoop.com/summit.
Space is limited to 250 people.