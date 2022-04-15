For the first time since COVID-19 changed everything, the Farmstrong Cider Company welcomed visitors on the weekend, and hundreds drove to the countryside north of Armstrong where they were greeted with musicians, 36 craft vendors, a menu that included wood-fired pizzas and, of course, 10 varieties of cider.
Halee Fried, who owns the cidery with her husband, Jeff, said they are happy to be open again.
Over 18 months, they rebuilt the 120 year-old barn, using traditional joinery techniques without any nails. The building was raised and the cider-making operations were installed beneath what became the restaurant.
The food served comes from cattle and chickens they raise themselves on their 240 acres and the couple grows some of the 10 varieties of apples they use in the production of the cider.
On opening day, visitors were treated to music by guitarist Ryley Booth of Armstrong and the band Forty Foot Fred.