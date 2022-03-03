Okanagan businesses looking to grow their markets beyond Canada could benefit from the Trade Accelerator Program.
TAP returns to Kelowna in April as the Kelowna Chamber teams up with World Trade Centre Vancouver to deliver the program in-person.
TAP provides businesses with strategies and export resources, helping them develop a customized export plan.
Kelowna is hosting the only TAP program outside the Lower Mainland or Vancouver Island in 2022.
Workshop dates are April 11-13 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., followed by virtual mentorship on May 18-19, and an all-day Integrated eCommerce interactive workshop on June 16.
Bursaries valued at $2,500 are available to qualified businesses.
For more information contact the Kelowna Chamber.