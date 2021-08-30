TD customers in the BC Interior who are experiencing financial hardship due to the wildfires are being encouraged to contact their local TD branch to learn more about support options available to them.
"The wildfires have caused major disruption and created financial burden on many people in the BC Interior, and we want them to know we are ready to help them with their financial matters," said Andy Cribb, Senior Vice President of Branch Banking for the Pacific Region at TD.
Customers looking for advice and support can contact a TD branch to explore financial solutions.
To find contact information for a nearby branch visit https://www.td.com/ca/en/personal-banking/branch-locator/