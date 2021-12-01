Head out to the Westside Wine Trail in December for some festive tastings, holiday shopping and the chance to win a prize.
The Sip into the Season passport event, which runs until Dec. 15, invites guests to pick up a passport and visit 13 participating Westside wineries including Beaumont, Ciao Bella, Frind, Grizzli, Indigenous World, Kalala, Little Straw, Mission Hill, Mount Boucherie, Off the Grid, Quails’ Gate, Rollingdale and Volcanic Hills.
Sip into the Season Passports are available at the Cove Lakeside Resort, TownePlace Suites by Marriott West Kelowna, Westbank Visitor's Centre, Tourism Kelowna Visitor Centre and participating tasting rooms.
A few of the wineries have brought in crafters, mostly on the weekends, while others have put together holiday bundles for guests looking to do some holiday shopping.
Mission Hill Winery has set up its Season of Trees display and will host a pop-up Evergreen Market on the Loggia Dec. 5, 12 and 19. Quails’ Gate has lit up their vines and is offering a Festive Market Fridays and Saturdays from Dec. 3 to 18.
After participants have their passport validated by at least six participating wineries, they can complete the entry ballot and drop it off at any participating Westside Wine Trail winery by 5 p.m. Dec. 16. Draw takes place Dec. 21.
People can get additional entries by sharing photos of their tasting room visits on social media and tagging the winery they are at and @WestsideWineTrail.
The prize includes six bottle of wine from Westside Wine Trail members.
For those who want to treat themselves to a full staycation rather than taking a day or so to visit the wineries, the Cove Lakeside Resort, the newly-opened TownePlace Suites by Marriott and a View to Remember B&B are offering staycation deals.
The Westside Wine Trail is working with the Cask and Barrel Liquor Store for the second year for the 12 Sips of Christmas, a case 12 full sized bottles of wine curated by local wineries to include local favourites and hard-to-find winery exclusives. Each case includes six reds, four whites, one sparkling and one dessert wine.
The cases sold out quickly last year.
There are only about 50 cases available and about half are already sold.