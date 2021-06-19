Dad doesn’t get many culinary props.
So, let’s give him the barbecue to grill up an array of meats, vegetables and potatoes and pair the results with an equally dazzling array of wines.
As Father’s Day is tomorrow, this column is dedicated to all the dads out there, their barbecue prowess and their limited or unlimited wine-matching skills.
6 new ones from Intrigue
Dad, winemaker and co-owner Roger Wong of Intrigue Wines in Lake Country has crafted six new-release wines that will be welcomed at any barbecue.
Half of them are pink, which might not be considered a very manly colour, but guys can nonetheless drink and enjoy them.
Before you even fire up the grill, make a toast with family and friends with a glass of I Do 2020 sparkling Rose ($20).
Pair the pale-and-herbaceous Rotberger 2020 Rose ($21) with the marinated chicken you’ll subsequently barbecue .
Match the darker, off-dry 2020 Social Rose ($17) with barbecued salmon in sun-dried tomato marinade.
The 2020 Focus Riesling ($20) will go nicely with the shrimp skewers you flash grill.
An able alternate to pair with the skewers would be the 2020 Reserve Chardonnay ($23), especially if you’re brushing the shrimp with melted garlic butter.
If you’re grilling steaks with marbled fat the 2018 Reserve Red ($45)— a Cabernet Sauvignon-dominant blend — is a willing companion.
Gnarly Head
Speaking of red meat and barbecues, Gnarly Head Wines is a fan of both.
Gnarly Head 2018 Old Vine Zinfandel ($19) from Lodi, California, gets its name from the unruly tops of the vines the grapes come off to make the medium-bodied red wine.
Its raspberry-jam-and-pepper profile is touted as the ideal accompaniment for slow-barbecued ribs or a thick cheeseburger.
In fact, Gnarly Head wants to give you a Napoleon Phantom Rouge SE 427 professional quality gas grill in luxurious matte-black finish to barbecue those ribs and burgers.
The winery has teamed up with Canadian-owned Napoleon for the ‘Summer Just Got Lit’ campaign and contest.
You can enter the draw anytime from now until Aug. 31 from information you’ll find on neck tags of bottles of Gnarly Head Zin and Gnarly Head Cabernet Sauvignon or at GnarlyHead.ModisClub.com.
Or enter for the chance to win a Napoleon Phantom TravelQ Pro 285X grill by posting your best photo or video of a barbecue recipe pairing for a Gnarly Head wine between July 1-31 with the hashtag #GnarlyHeadCanada.
More from California
Jackson Family Wines from California is also jumping on the Father’s Day bandwagon.
The winery is showcasing its 2018 Kendall-Jackson Vintner’s Reserve Chardonnay ($21.50) and La Crema Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir 2018 ($36) as wines dads will love.
Of course, that doesn’t stop moms and anyone else, for that matter, from enjoying these bottles from the Golden State.
So, serve up roasted or barbecued chicken with the Chardonnay, which has a apple-and-butterscotch profile.
And the Pinot Noir is a light-enough red from the cooler Sonoma Coast to pair with seared tuna or grilled salmon.
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover and Canadian Wine Scholar. Email: steve.macnaull@ok.bc.ca.