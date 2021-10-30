Richard Da Silva is very much a “food-and-mood” wine guy.
“The food I’m eating and the mood I’m in is what dictates what wine I’ll be drinking,” says the co-owner and winemaker at Da Silva Vineyards & Winery on the Naramata Bench.
Luckily, Da Silva has a portfolio of 11 wines — one to pair with any meal, be it delicate scallops or hearty chili, or whatever frame of mind you’re in, from jubilant to melancholy.
Da Silva’s go-to wine currently is the 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon ($38), which he imbibes on a fall evening with his wife and co-owner, Twylla, with dinner of roast beef or lasagna.
“The Cab Sauv has a little acidity, which is nice for a big, bold red and makes it a versatile wine,” he said.
If the couple is having seafood, they reach for a bottle of 2020 Chenin Blanc ($25).
The Da Silva family’s history of farming and winemaking goes back to the mid-1700s in Portugal.
Da Silva’s grandfather, Jose Aliva Sr., moved to the South Okanagan from Portugal in 1960 with little more than a suitcase and a dream.
Jose Sr. became an orchardist and his son became foreman at the test orchard at the Summerland Research Station.
Richard worked at the research station with his dad for a while before starting his own information technology company.
“I was a computer nerd and worked in Vancouver and Penticton before my love of fine wine and the family history led me to set up Da Silva Vineyard Management in 2004,” he said.
“We helped people design, select the varietals and build out vineyards. All of a sudden, I also had access to great grapes, so Twylla and I started a virtual winery in 2006 called Misconduct. When we wanted to rebrand in 2018, we had our own land and winery at 375 Upper Bench Road, so it made sense to use the family name because of its history in agriculture and wine.”
As such, Da Silva wines reflect Old World values made with Okanagan grapes.
Two of the wines are a direct nod to his Portuguese heritage — 2020 Vinho Branco ($24), a so-called “field blend” of several white grape varieties growing in the same vineyard, in this case Pinot Gris, Viognier, Pearl of Csaba and Chardonnay; and Vinho Tinot 2020 ($28), the red equivalent of Merlot, Syrah, Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon and Malbec.
The other seven wines in the portfolio are 2020 Fume Blanc ($27), 2017 Merlot ($35),
2017 Cabernet Franc ($40),
2020 Chardonnay ($27),
2020 Isabella Frizzante ($27),
2018 Pinot Noir ($39) and Cor de Rosa ($28), a Portuguese-style rose.
Hester Creek releases four wines
Hester Creek Winery in Oliver has also released four wines that cover the food-and-mood gamut.
If you’re in the mood for something white and aromatic to drink on its own or have with salad or halibut and chips, then the 2020 Pinot Blanc ($16) fits the bill.
A white made for fall drinking and pairing with roasted chicken or brie cheese is the 2020 Chardonnay ($22).
Grab a bottle of 2019 Syrah ($30) if you feel like getting cosy and having a cheeseburger.
If you want to impress your friends (and yourself) at a dinner party, bring along the flagship red Garland ($60), a bold, but smooth, blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Petit Verdot, Malbec and Cabernet Franc with a black currant-and-vanilla profile.
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover and Canadian Wine Scholar.
Email: steve.macnaull@ok.bc.ca.