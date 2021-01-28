Two Kelowna restaurants will be featured on the TV series Big Food Bucket List.
Salt & Brick and Jack’s Pizza and Liquor will be featured on Feb. 6. The show airs at 5 and 8 p.m. on the Food Network.
Each restaurant will have viewings of the show and they’re taking reservations now. Of course, attendance will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“Our entire team was excited and honoured to be selected as one of the restaurants featured in this season. We had been in consideration for the show for three years and finally they made it to the Okanagan this year,” said Casey Greabeiel, co-owner of both restaurants.
Greabeiel and Craig Lewis bought Salt & Brick in 2017 and hired James Holmes as chef. Holmes now handles the menu for both restaurants, as well as others the owners are opening up in the Okanagan.