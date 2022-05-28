Throw them in the cooler, enjoy on a picnic, while golfing, at the beach, on a boat, in the park, on a patio or while you walk the dog.
We’re speaking, of course, of all the scenarios where you can sip wine from an individual-serving, 250 millilitre can.
Joie Farm Winery on the Naramata Bench gave us the idea of walking the dog, can of Tiny Bubbles in hand.
The winery publicized the release of its 2021 Tiny Bubbles sparkling, A Noble Blend (aromatic white), Rose, Picnique Rouge, Moscato Frizzante and
Un-Oaked Chardonnay along with a photo of Dexter, the miniature Dobermann Pinscher who belongs to Joie’s marketing guru Steven Lane and his wife, Jessie, who happens to be the winery’s bookkeeper.
Joie has embraced wine in a can, perhaps more than any other Okanagan winery with six options.
Certainly, Joie’s primary business is selling wine in bottles, but cans are a trendy off-shoot.
“Glass bottled don’t belong everywhere, but premium Okanagan wine does,” said Joie’s sales and marketing manager Jan Biega.
“These cans are lightweight, eco-friendly and contain the exact same wine that’s in our bottles, just in a more convenient and portable format.”
Joie sells the wine in flats of 24 cans for $196. You can mix and match or stick to one of the six options.
You can order online at or buy at the winery at 2825 Naramata Rd., where they are now open for for tastings, with the lounging lawn open and the pizza oven fired up.
In addition to Joie’s offerings, my wife, Kerry, and I have also sampled wine in a can from Stag’s Hollow in Okanagan Falls (Syrah Rose and Muscat Frizzante, $192 for a flat of 24), Corcelettes in Keremeos (Sante en Cannette sparkling, $7.50 each) and Castoro de Oro in Oliver (Merlot).
We’ll admit to taking a can along on a bike ride, on the boat and just out to the deck. But, while we have a dog, Benji, the adorable Bichon Frise-cross, we haven’t yet sipped from a can while walking him.
While the whole point in this format may be quick chilling in the cooler, portability and drinking directly from the can, Kerry and I prefer to pour it into a glass, if at all possible.
In fact, it took us a while to come around to wine in a can.
Initially, we considered it low-brow, but have now embraced it for what it is — premium Okanagan wine in a quick-chill, easy-to-carry format.
New wine bar at Naramata Inn
Eliza is the new wine bar at the Naramata Inn.
The indoor-outdoor space, as the name indicates, will serve wines by the bottle and glass from an extensive Okanagan wine list, but it will also have a food menu designed by celebrity chef Ned Bell.
Bell is the co-owner of the inn and the chef at the inn’s main restaurant, which has already earned many accolades since it opened two years ago.
The mansion that houses the inn’s 12-rooms, restaurant and wine bar is the circa-1908 former home of John Moore Robinson, the founder of the Village of Naramata and a pioneering rancher and orchardist.
Robinson’s wife was Eliza, so it’s apropos to name the inn’s wine bar after her.
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover and a Canadian Wine Scholar. Email: steve.macnaull@ok.bc.ca.