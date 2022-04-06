First-time home buyers can learn how to find the right place in a workshop put on by drag queens.
Drag performer Dora Knob and sidekick Dora Belle will host the workshop Wednesday at Okanagan Spirits distillery, 267 Bernard Ave, from 7 to 9 p.m.
Knob is realtor Benoit Vaudry and Belle is mortgage professional Grace Pontes.
The workshop will cover topics such as where to start, properties to avoid, the offer process, negotiation, inspection, subject removal, mortgages, and financing.
Tickets are free and include a complimentary beverage, charcuterie snacks (with vegan options), and door prizes.
Register through the Rebellious Unicorns website at rebelliousunicorns.com/collections/event-tickets/products/drag-queen-real-estate.
For those who cannot attend in person, the workshop will also be livestreamed on Facebook at facebook.com/benoitrealty.