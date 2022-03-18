A Kelowna software company is offering free IT help to local businesses.
Kelowna Software has created an online help desk to give Okanagan businesses with free professional assistance.
“After seeing many local companies overpaying for technology, experiencing cyber security breaches and implementing the wrong systems, Kelowna Software CEO David Herrington and his team decided it was time to help. They created Okanagan Tech Desk, a free online help desk for professional technology advice,” a news release from the company explained.
“As a start-up we are acutely aware of the costs of doing business in BC, and we want to help support other local businesses and entrepreneurs by providing free technology advice. In the age of information, good information can be hard to find, and we’ve seen bad tech information cost companies lots of money and time,” said Herrington.
Any Okanagan-based company can join the help desk by going to Okanagan Tech Desk on Facebook.