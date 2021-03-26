WestJet will offer two new routes out of Kelowna along with twice-weekly service from Penticton to Edmonton beginning June 24, the company announced Friday.
As of June 24, WestJet will start new twice-weekly direct flights from Kelowna to Saskatoon and Regina, both on Thursdays and Sundays.
The new Penticton-Edmonton service will run Thursdays and Sundays, and represents the first-ever direct flight between the two cities.
WestJet already offers twice-weekly service between Penticton and Calgary on Sundays and Fridays.
All told, the company announced 11 new domestic routes offering non-stop service for 15 communities in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario. Plus, it will restart suspended services in Atlantic Canada and Quebec City.
"As we look to the coming months with cautious optimism, we know our restart agenda will be pivotal to Canada's economic recovery," WestJet president Ed Sims said in a press release.
"Stimulating air travel benefits all Canadians and supports those hardest hit; with one in every 10 Canadian jobs tied to travel and tourism, the ripple effect benefits our whole country."
Sims said the country is at an “inflection point” with vaccines programs underway and summer not far off.
"If Canadians were to shift two-thirds of their planned international-leisure travel spend towards domestic tourism, it would help sustain 150,000 jobs and accelerate recovery by one year, all while seeing what Canada has to offer,” he added.
