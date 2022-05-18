Beacon’s Furry Fundation Society’s Build a Furry Friend Toy Lodge had a soft opening Tuesday at its new location at 16 – 1515 Westgate Rd.
The store raises money for Beacon’s Furry Fundation, which helps local families and children facing difficult life challenges.
People can walk in and one of the explorer guides will give a tour and explain about the animal of the month.
They can choose from over 100 plush, stuff them, completely accessorize their new stuffed animal friend and bring them home.
The store also carries mascot plush, baby lions with pacifiers, blankets and rattles and Warmies filled with soothing lavender and beads that can be heated in the microwave or cooled in the freezer.
Parents can browse the locally-made artisan gifts.
There is space to host a birthday party or people can book the mobile toy lodge to come to their location for a party.
All proceeds from the toy lodge go back in to the community through the foundation’s local programs and funds.
Local kids aged 12 to 17 will be gaining work experience in the store after school, Saturdays and full time in the summer at the store.
The date for the store’s grand opening is yet to be determined. Beacon’s Build a Furry Friend Toy Lodge is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Small winery opens to public for first time
For the first time in over 10 years, Niche Wine Company, located in the hills of West Kelowna at 1901 Bartley Rd. will be opening its gates to share its farm experience with the community.
The family-owned winery is offering four experiences available by reservation, such as a one-hour Farmhouse Flights and Bites that includes a splash of Small Batch Bubbles and a flight of three farm-fresh wines paired with a seasonal snack-sized cup of charcuterie, and the one-hour Pinot Please with a splash of Small Batch Bubbles and a flight of three Pinots paired with a seasonal snack-sized cup of charcuterie.
Those with a bigger appetite can take on the 60-minute Field Day Sips and Snacks with a glass of wine and a seasonal lunch-sized boat of charcuterie on the winery’s Back Forty Picnic Block.
Niche also offers the 90-minute Game Time Bites and Delights that sees guests playing Bocce while enjoying wine and two charcuterie boards.
Niche Winery Company, which specializes in producing small batch wines, was founded by Joanna and James Schlosser.
Their award-winning wines are produced almost exclusively from fruit grown on the seven planted acres of Riesling, Pinot Blanc, Chardonnay, Gewurz-traminer, Pino Noir and Foch on the West Kelowna estate.
For more information, go online to nichewinecompany.com.
Music in the Vineyard series launches May 27
Grizzli Winery’s Golden Hour: Music in the Vineyard Series returns to the winery’s outdoor pavilion, with music from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
The series kicks off May 27 with the Kinga Trio Jazz. Pop chanteuse Kinga has performed throughout Canada and has a Grammy nomination for her recently-released jazz album, Forever in My Heart.
Rumour Mill, an indie-folk duo performing on violin, keys, guitar and mandolin play June 10.
Major Mambo performs classic hits from Latin America to New York June 24,
followed by the Harshmellows, a classic rock band from the Okanagan who play a wide variety of music from the 60's to the present, on July 15.
Tanner Dawson, a Canadian country music artist, performs July 29; Two Crows for Comfort play Aug. 12.
The series wraps up Sept. 2 with Friends of the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra performing string classics from Bach and Mozart.
Get your tickets online at grizzliwinery.com/events.
Peach trees suffer some damage
The fruit trees have been blooming at Paynter’s Fruit Market while the nights have been chilly; however, Jennay Oliver at Paynter’s reports their peach trees have suffered winter damage.
“It’s definitely been a bit more challenging spring,” she told the Westside Weekly.
The buds for this year’s crip formed last season. A few bitterly cold and windy days over the winter killed the majority of the peach buds for this year and caused some damage to the trees.
Although Paynter’s will have a light crop of you-pick and their own peaches this summer, most of the other orchards they work with did not suffer the same damage, so there will be peaches at the market this season.
The plums, apricots, pears and apples are looking good.
Business After Hours on Thursday
The Greater Westside Board of Trade’s May Business After Hours networking event takes place Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Volcanic Hills Winery and the Blu Saffron Bistro. Tickets cost $10 for members and $20 for non members. Register online at gwboardoftrade.com.
Tailgate on the Tees on May 25
There are still a few tickets left for the Greater Westside Board of Trade’s Tailgate on the Tees set for May 25 at Shannon Lake Golf Course.
The tournament includes 18 holes of golf, a three-course plated dinner, on course games, activities and food and a chance to win prizes.
You don’t need to be a board of trade member to play. Register online at gwboardoftrade.com.
