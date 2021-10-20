Kelowna’s Rona store was named Best Large Surface Retailer at the 2021 Outstanding Retailer Awards gala in Boucherville, Que. on Tuesday.
Organized by Hardlines, the home improvement retail industry association, the competition recognized the best players in the home improvement and hardware industries in Canada in several categories.
The Kelowna Rona opened 30 years ago as Kelowna’s first big box store. It employs more than 220 people.
“Running a big box store requires having a large team that can work effectively together. The team at Rone Kelowna has done just that,” said Michael McLarney, president of Hardlines Inc.
“We are all extremely proud of our success and very honoured to be recognized by the ORAs,” said store manager Matt Wachter in a news release from parent company Lowe’s.