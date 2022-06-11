From barely-there pale to almost red, Okanagan rose wines run the colour gamut.
The lighter-hued versions tend to be styled after Provence roses, the region in the south of France considered the birthplace of modern pink.
Such wines get monikers like delicate and pretty pink.
The darker the rose gets, words like robust, hearty and purposeful get bandied about.
Luckily, almost all roses come in clear bottles, so you can pick the shade of pink that suits you.
The colour of rose all comes down to skin contact. Even when red grapes are crushed, the juice is clear. So it’s the red skins soaking in the juice at imparts hue.
Limit that soak to half an hour and the resulting wine after fermentation is the palest of pinks. Leave for a day and the rose is almost red.
And, of course, there’s every gradient in between, depending on that time of skin contact.
We’re discussing all the colours of roses because the second Saturday of June every year is National Rose Day.
While it’s only one day, it’s also a catalyst to urge you to discover and rediscover all kinds of roses and drink them year round.
Although the timing of the day in mid-June does coincide nicely with the approach of summer.
And, naturally, summer and rose tend to go hand-in-hand because pink is the season’s go-to patio and picnic wine.
Rose also plays off its Instagrammability and association with all things glamorous, chic, sophisticated and fun.
Classically, a Provence-style rose has aromas and flavours of strawberry and cream with a subtle herbaceousness associated with traditional herbs of Provence, a dried blend of rosemary, thyme, basil, oregano, fennel and lavender.
Other roses can introduce citrus flavours or other fruits such as raspberry, cherry, watermelon and pomegranate.
My wife, Kerry, and I prefer our roses paler-the-better.
Thus, our current favourites are the 2021 Liquidity Estate Rose ($30), the 2021 Cedar Creek Pinot Noir Rose ($24), Mission Hill Reserve 2021 Rose ($25) and the Mission Hill Exhilaration Brut Rose ($40), because, yes, rose can also be sparkling.
You can see these four wines in the right of the above photo, which lines up the roses darkest to lightest.
“I’m obsessed with the pale colour of our 2021 rose,” said Liquidity winemaker Amy Paynter.
“It’s a pretty wine of 100% Pinot Noir with beautiful citrus and red berry flavours.”
National Rose Day has been around since 2014. It was initiated by Swedish company Bodvar House of Roses, which imports, distributes and sells Provence and south of France roses around the world.
Now that I’ve made you thirsty, go out and buy one of more of these roses to celebrate.
— Liquidity 2021 Estate Rose ($30) from Okanagan Falls
— CedarCreek 2021 Pinot Noir Rose ($24)
— Mission Hill 2021 Reserve Rose ($25) from West Kelowna
— Mission Hill Exhilaration Brut Rose Sparkling ($40) from West Kelowna
— La Crema Rose 2021 ($29) from California
— Corcelettes 2021 Rose ($24) from Keremeos
— Black Widow 2021 Rose ($30) from Naramata Bench
— Township 7 Rose 2021 ($27) from Naramata Bench
— Gray Monk Rose 2021 ($20) from Lake Country
— Stag’s Hollow 2021 Syrah Rose ($25) from Okanagan Falls
— Joie Rose 2021 ($25) from Naramata Bench
— Fairview Cellars 2021 Reluctant Rose ($25) from Oliver
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover and Canadian Wine Scholar.
