For Mother’s Day, what do you give the woman who gave birth to you, raised you and loves you always? The answer, of course, is wine. If you can actually be with your Mom amid all these COVID restrictions to share a glass of wine, all the better.
Blind Tasting with Mom
In keeping with pandemic rules not to put on events, SpearHead Winery in East Kelowna has designed Blind Tasting non-events this weekend, which it’s calling ‘tasting opportunities.’
Come taste seven wines with your bubble, which hopefully includes your Mom.
The ‘opportunity’ can take place in the tasting room or at a table on the patio or in the wine cellar.
The welcome wine is the just-released 2020 SpearHead Rose ($23) and then the Blind Tasting is a revolving line up of six wines that could include any of the winery’s three Pinot Noirs, white Pinot Noir, Riesling, Chardonnay or Pinot Gris.
Blind tasting means you don’t know what the wines are and you try to deduce what they are through a series of sight, smell and taste tests.
“We thought we’d offer something a little extra and interesting with this Blind Tasting,” said hospitality manager Jennifer Tocher.
“If it does well over the Mother’s Day weekend, we might extend it throughout the spring and summer.”
The cost for the Blind Tasting is $15. Reservations are encouraged at SpearHeadWinery.com, however, you can also simply drop-in if space is available.
Multi-winery club
This is a wine club with a twist.
Usually, wine clubs are winery specific. However, the Okanagan Falls Skaha Lake Winery Association has developed a Heart of Wine Country Wine Club to spotlight all 15 member wineries.
It does so with four shipments a year of six bottles, which rotate through the member wineries.
The packs are curated to be seasonal.
As such, the current spring delivery is a cross-section of three aromatic whites (Liquidity 2019 Pinot Gris, 2019 Wild Goose Riesling and Blasted Church 2019 Viognier), a sparkling (Crescent Hill ‘I Am Diva’ Frizzante) and two reds (Black Market 2018 Syrah and Pentage Hiatus 2014).
The association has teamed up with Martin St. Liquor Merchants in Penticton to package and send out the shipments.
You can order the spring basket for $150 by going to MartinStreetLiquor.com or TheHeartOfWineCountry.ca.
The shipment also comes with spec sheets with wine information and a suggested pairing recipe for each bottle.
For instance, the Liquidity Pinot Gris is a nice match for lemon chicken piccata, the Wild Goose Riesling goes with shrimp scampi and the Black Market Syrah pairs perfectly with a blue cheese burger.
The association has also jumped on the Mother’s Day bandwagon with Sip into Spring, a series of special tasting experiences at member wineries today and Sunday.
Kinfolk at Grizzli Winery
Grizzli Winery in West Kelowna is jumping the gun on Mother’s Day with a Kinfolk: A Celebration of Family market today from 11 am to 3 pm.
There will be local vendors, wine tasting, live music, a food truck and activities for the kids.
You can even bring your well-behaved dog on a leash along.
Donations for the YMCA will be collected.
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover and a Canadian Wine Scholar. Email: steve.macnaull@ok.bc.ca.