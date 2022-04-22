A coalition of Okanagan chambers of commerce is hosting a Valleywide Business Expo on May 22 in Penticton.
Upwards of 50 businesses from around the Valley are expected to showcase their products and services at Rotary Park, from 4:30-7 p.m.
“Attendees can look forward to visiting a wide variety of businesses from the Okanagan all in one spot along with tastings from local wineries and breweries while enjoying the beautiful backdrop of Okanagan Lake,” organizers said in a press release.
“This event is slated to be the largest business to business event in the Okanagan Valley.”
Booths start at $150 and sponsorships start at $500. Tickets to enter the expo cost $25 and include tokens for beverage tastings and food. Get tickets at eventbrite.ca.
The expo is a joint effort of chambers from Armstrong to the South Okanagan.