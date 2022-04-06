Single-family home prices across the Okanagan rose by more than 30% on a year-over-year basis in March, according to the latest data from the Association of Interior Realtors.
In the Central Okanagan, a benchmark single-family home that traded for $829,000 in March 2021 sold for $1.1 million in March 2022, representing a 36% spike.
In the North Okanagan, that same home changed hands for $591,000 in March 2021 and $780,000 in March 2022, up 32%.
And in the South Okanagan, a home that sold for $528,000 in March 2021 flipped for $731,000 in March 2022, marking a 39% gain.
The price increases have been driven in part by low supply, evidenced in the overall transaction numbers.
There were 1,898 sales across the association’s region in March 2022, down 25% on a year-over-year basis. And the 2,871 new listings that went on the market last month marked a 7% drop from the year-ago period, but a 55% increase from February 2022.
“The spring fling seems to have been kick-started, which is great news for buyers and sellers, however new listings are still not coming on to market at the rate needed to meet demand,” said association president Kim Heizmann in a press release.
“Without a drastic supply of housing coming onto market, the lack of inventory will continue to impact buyers and sellers in the coming months.”
Heizmann also noted those homes that do hit the market are moving quicker with each passing month.
“The average number of days to sell a home, always a good barometer to watch, dropped down to 46 days from 54 days last month,” she said.
“It’s important to note that the average of days on market is for the entire Okanagan region and that the indicator will vary depending on home type and sub-region.”
-----
Thinking about selling? Here are the benchmark* sale prices for Okanagan homes in March 2022 and year-over-year % increase.
SOUTH OKANAGAN
Single-family: $731,000 (39%)
Townhouse: $494,000 (22%)
Condo/apartment: $404,000 (27%)
CENTRAL OKANAGAN
Single-family: $1.1 million (36%)
Townhouse: $758,000 (29%)
Condo/apartment: $557,000 (32%)
NORTH OKANAGAN
Single-family: $780,000 (32%)
Townhouse: $486,000 (22%)
Condo/apartment: $353,000 (33%)
Source: Association of Interior Realtors
* Benchmark properties are those with what the realtors’ association considers “typical” assets and is viewed as a more accurate indicator than pure averages.