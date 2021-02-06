Did you know, sparkling wine is the perfect pairing for aphrodisiac foods such as caviar, oysters and chocolate?
So, with Valentine’s only eight days away, it’s time to stock up on both the bubbly and these luxury nibbles for lovers.
Four sparklers to do the job are Piano Brut ($26) from Stoneboat Winery in Oliver, 2018 Brut ($35) from Time Winery in Penticton and Pink Effervescence ($20) and Evolve Elan Effervescence ($20), both from Evolve Cellars in Penticton.
Of course, you can also pair caviar and oysters with most white and rose wines and chocolate also loves red wine.
So, here are six more options covering the gamut.
The first white and the rose are from Ramification Cellars, one of the Okanagan’s newest wineries.
Ramification is named after the male of the bighorn sheep roaming the slopes surrounding Vaseux Lake.
The winery and vineyards on the shore of Vaseux are a project of Don Lloyd and his daughter, Rachel.
The father-daughter duo run Penticton-based C21 Development Group and Don also owns KFC franchises in Canada and the U.S.
The 2018 Ramification Quandary Pinot Gris ($22) has aromas and flavours of ripe pear and lemon.
The 2018 Consequence Rose ($25) is classic strawberries and cream.
Time 2018 Riesling ($25) has an off-dry profile of peach, lime and honey.
Time’s 2018 White Meritage ($25) marries the classic white French Bordeaux varietals of Sauvignon Blanc and Semillon.
Evolve 2018 Sauvignon Blanc ($20) delights with its nectarine-and-lemon profile.
If it has to be red, the 2017 Proprietor’s Reserve Malbec ($33) from Oliver Twist in Oliver, with its purple hue and blackberry-and-vanilla aromas and flavours, will elevate both chocolate and steak.
Blasted Church is in the dome
You too can sip Blasted Church wines from Okanagan Falls in
one of those trendy dining domes at Fairmont Chateau Whistler Hotel.
Blasted Church has teamed up with the Chateau Whistler for the Bubbles in Bubbles contest to give away a $1,500 prize of a two-night stay with a Blasted Church wine-paired dinner for two in a Snow Globe.
You’ll have to act quickly to enter by 11:59 p.m. Sunday at BlastedChurch.com/Bubbles.
The two Blasted Church wines served in the dining domes are the 2019 Viognier ($22) and the 2017 Nectar of the Gods ($55) red Bordeaux-style blend.
The Chateau Whistler’s Snow Globe dining, with Blasted Church pairings, continues to April 18.
Dine Around COVID-style
Dine Around Okanagan obviously looks and feels different this year because of the pandemic.
However, the annual event, featuring 50 restaurants offering special three-course meals, is surging ahead Feb. 5 to March 7.
Dine Around also features a recommended B.C. wine, beer and-or cocktail pairing for each course.
More than 8,000 people are expected to Dine Around by either eating in the restaurant or ordering take out, which is a new COVID-inspired option this year.
Usually Dine Around goes for three weeks and stops short of Valentine’s Day to encourage people to eat out in the traditionally slow January-early February stretch.
The adjusted timing, options and Valentine’s Day inclusion give Dine Around more of a chance to be a success in the midst of a pandemic.
Check out all the participating restaurants and details at DineAround.ca.
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover. Email: steve.macnaull@ok.bc.ca.