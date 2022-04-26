Accelerate Okanagan and Prospera Credit Union are teaming up to provide local businesses with guidance and grant funding to cover the cost of technology upgrades.
The Level Up Local grant is available to small and medium-sized businesses from Osoyoos to Salmon Arm.
The grant is designed to assist businesses with implementing a digital growth strategy. It can cover a wide range of initiatives, including creating social media and digital marketing campaigns, website development, or even software and hardware costs that can enable business growth.
Businesses can apply for the spring 2022 funding, which is accepting applications on a rolling intake.
Funds are limited, so the sooner an application is submitted, the higher likelihood of success. Additional funds will be available this fall.
To learn more about the grant process, local business owners can meet with an Accelerate Okanagan business adviser. After this connection, eligible businesses can submit a formal grant application.
Priority will be given to businesses that have been affected by the pandemic and climate disasters as well as businesses operating in rural communities with populations under 25,000. In addition to the grant opportunity, Accelerate Okanagan and Prospera Credit Union are making their advisers available to assist any business owner with navigating current economic challenges.
To learn more about the Level Up Local grant, visit Accelerate Okanagan’s website at accelerateokanagan.com or or click on accelerateokanagan.com/advisor-access/advisor-access-application-form/ to meet a business adviser.
“Collaborating with Prospera Credit Union on the Level Up Local grant allows us to help guide those digital strategy efforts while providing some financial relief for whatever needs to be implemented, said Alex Goodhew, community manager at Accelerate Okanagan, in a news release.
Accelerate Okanagan is a not-for-profit organization that gives entrepreneurs assistance they need to build technology-driven ventures.