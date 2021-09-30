A Kelowna company that specializes in colourful and unusual online meeting spaces now has an app that allows users to personalize their own 3D environments and then schedule business meetings or social meetups.
Utopia VR’s The Metaverse for Everyone is an avatar-driven audio and videoconferencing platform that uses innovative 3D web technology. Utopia VR’s free virtual platform works on all relevant devices, the company said in a news release.
The company has 36 virtual 3D room options, with new environments being added regularly.
Utopia VR’s app is now available for iPhone and iPad users. An Android version is expected in early 2022. Until then, PC and Android users can access the program through Utopia VR’s website.
Utopia VR’s technology does not require a download or installation when users are invited to attend a VRoom meeting, the company news release said. The receiver of an invitation simply clicks on a web link to access the environment. Users can use their mobile app or log in to their online user account at utopiavr.com to schedule or attend a meeting or social meetup.
“The Metaverse for Everyone is a collection of 3D worlds that users explore as avatars. Individual users or companies can outfit their own private virtual rooms with pictures, videos, PowerPoint presentations or even 3D objects,” said Corey Braden, Utopia VR chief technology officer.
Utopia VR has previously released Halloween- and Zombie-themed meetup programs, among many others.