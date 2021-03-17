The Greater Westside Board of Trade, the voice of business for the greater Westside community, is holding its inaugural online silent auction.
The board depends on events to raise funds throughout the year, with the money raised allowing it to provide educational programs, networking opportunities, a voice with local government and community support.
As COVID-19 restrictions have made holding events difficult, the board launched a silent online auction March 10.
Silent auctions items include a Taste of the Greater Westside with gift cards to local restaurants, a gift card for J.K. Schmidt Jewellers, wine and even a chance to win a life-sized personal cutout.
As well, a live auction will take place March 25 from 5 to 6 p.m. as part of the online Business After Hours with items such as a Jason Parkes Customs Tasting Package, a Golf Kelowna package and a Cosy Home package with a handmade blanket ladder, vine ball with lights and a soft throw.
The winners of the silent auction will be announced at the March Business After Hours with guest emcee Alex Draper.
Go online to the auction at trellis.org/fun_-ncpjsn_v.
To register for the online Business After Hours March 25, go online to gwboardoftrade.com/events-list.
Entertainment firm adds record label
Mike Schell’s LMS Entertainment announced last week it has added LMS Records, with a mandate to be the voice of all the great indie artists in North America.
LMS Record will focus on professional sound recording backed by some of Canada’s finest touring and session musicians.
As part of its commitment to their artists, LMS will also offer branding consultation, P.R. marketing, industry coaching and radio tracking connections.
Julie Masi will be the artist relation manager for the label.
Through Masi’s vast contacts as a multi-Juno award winner with the Parachute Club, she will help develop great artists to add to the LMS roster.
For all music inquiries, contact Julie Masi at LMSARMANAGER@gmail.com.
Wise words about leadership
The Greater Westside Board of Trade hosts its third online Wise Words with Pam Radar from Shift Power Yoga speaking on leadership March 31 from 7:30 to 8 a.m.
Radar will share about the role of great leadership in creating loyalty and success in business.
As in each Wise Words session, the host will pick an article or short article or podcast on the topic to send to the participants to review in advance. The host will provide two questions on the topic for discussion.
Register online for Wise Words at gwboardoftrade.com/events-list.
Last Mountain Market closing
The Last Mountain Market in Glenrosa will be closing at the end of the month. The last day the store will be open to the public is March 28.
The store is closing as the building it is in has been sold.
Shane and Kim Kuntz, long-time Glenrosa residents, took over the Last Mountain Market in May 2010 and worked to revitalize the store by providing personal and friendly service.
There has traditionally been a store at 2691 Gorman Rd. in Glenrosa for years, including Last Mountain Market and Mojo’s.
Beef Broccoli restaurant opens
The owners of the former Hong Kong Restaurant located for eight years in Westridge Shopping Centre opened the new Beef Broccoli Restaurant at 501-3041 Louie Dr., the former location of Toa Rice and Noodle two weeks ago.
The menu is basically the same as the Hong Kong Restaurant.
Popular items are wonton soup, fired rice and chow mien.
The restaurant currently offers take out and delivery. There is no dine-in at this time due to COVID-19.
Beef Broccoli is open Tuesday to Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Mondays and holidays from 4 to 9 p.m.
You can reach Beef Broccoli at 250-707-6832.
Barb Aguiar’s business column appears every two weeks in the Westside Weekly. Call 250-768-0129 or email westsidebusiness@telus.net.