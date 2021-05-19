A Kelowna company’s online meeting technology received a good response at this week’s Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities virtual conference.
Utopia VR described the meeting as the first real-world test of its online meeting platform.
The conference included recorded appearances by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford.
“The event was hosted by the City of Timmins and Utopia VR was pleased to be participating,” company president Stuart Gray said in a news release.. “I’m delighted to report that the technology met our early expectations and was received well by the portion of 800 delegates who directly experienced the platform.”
The technology was also praised by Timmins Mayor George Pirie.
“Our cutting-edge online VR (virtual reality) VRooms provide users with enhanced, next-level immersive experiences,” added Gray. “Our technology is entirely web-based which means meeting hosts and participants can use any device including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktop computers.”
In the past, Utopia VR has invited the local public to test out meeting rooms that feature zombies or winter wonderlands. The company touts its programs as “Zoom-like meetings on steroids.”