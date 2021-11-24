The Greater Westside Board of Trade has announced West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom will deliver a State of the City presentation Jan. 13 at the Cove Lakeside Resort.
There will be two opportunities to hear Milsom speak: at breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. or at a lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets cost $45 per person all-inclusive. All guests must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Register online at gwboardoftrade.com or by calling the board of trade office at 250-768-3378.
Pizzamoreh returns for takeout, delivery
Pizzamoreh is the store that wouldn’t die. After the restaurant closed in September, Patricia Guest, who owned L’Oven and operated Pizzamoreh with her son Dax at 2565 Main St. across from Buckerfield’s, is back in the Pizzamoreh kitchen offering flash frozen pizza and a limited menu of other items for takeout or delivery.
The business had its soft launch Nov. 1.
Guest said Pizzamoreh had been offering frozen pizzas for two years, but never had the staff to really get them going.
Dax had no interest, but Guest said she couldn’t pass up the business opportunity and ran with it.
The organic premium flash frozen pizzas are hand-made from scratch and fired in the wood-fired oven.
Customers can sign up for a frozen pizza subscription service for monthly or bimonthly delivery or pick up.
People can also buy a pizza shell, sauces and toppings to make with their own family.
Other offerings include lasagna, tiramisu, gelato and cookies to bake.
There will also be a Shopify store with delivery or pick up of instore made specialties, dressings, sauces, soup and pesto.
Guest calls it a “combination of L’Oven and Pizzamoreh without the stresses of staffing issues, late nights and COVID rules.”
Call 250-862-0697 or email pizzamoreh@gmail.com to order.
Pick up is available Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Make a difference for a senior this Christmas by participating in the London Drugs Stocking Stuffers for Seniors program.
Check out the Christmas tree in London Drugs for a gift tag.
Each tag contains a wish list from a local senior or a general wish list from a charitable partner organization.
Purchase or bring new, non-gift-wrapped items along with the gift tag to the London Drugs Customer Service counter.
For more Christmas cheer, people can include a personalized Christmas card with their gift.
London Drugs will make sure the gifts are delivered meeting COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.
London Drugs is located at 2151 Louie Dr. on the Westside.
Season of Trees at Mission Hill
Mission Hill Family Estate Winery is getting ready for the Season of Trees, a winter wonderland and wine-tasting experience supporting the B.C. Children’s Hospital Foundation.
From Nov. 29 to Dec. 23, the winery will host a forest of trees sponsored and decorated by local businesses, organizations and personal groups.
The Festival of Trees is held in communities across B.C. to raise money for the province’s only children’s hospital.
In the four years that Mission Hill Family Estate and Kelowna have participated, more than $109,000 has been raised locally to support BCCHF.
In 2021, all proceeds are earmarked to support youth mental health programs offered through BC Children’s Hospital. This year’s goal for Kelowna is to contribute $50,000.
Businesses, organizations and personal groups can sponsor a tree by contacting Alexa McDermott at amcdermott@iconicwineries.com or go to bcchf.ca/FOTKelowna
Winery guests can help by booking a Season of Trees festive tasting between Nov. 29 and Dec. 23.
Enjoy a behind-the-scenes tour of the winery’s barrel cellar followed by a seated new release wine tasting paired with holiday bites and then explore the brilliant outdoor forest of sponsor-decorated trees and vote for a favourite.
Guests who book a Season of Trees tasting on Sundays can also stroll the winery’s pop-up Evergreen Market on the Loggia featuring a hand-picked selection of local vendors and experts each week.
Ten dollars from every Season of Trees tasting goes to BCCHF.
Mission Hill is matching all donations made by Wine Club members who visit for their complimentary tasting over fundraising dates.
Reservations for Season of Trees tastings are available online at missionhillwinery.com/event/season-of-trees/.
Other festive activities at Mission Hill include a Christmas in Italy Dinner Dec. 10 and a Winemaker and Chef: Holiday Virtual Tasting Dec. 17, that brings Mission Hill’s Head Winemaker Corrie Krehbiel, and Executive Chef Patrick Gaylor on-screen to host a festive a guided wine tasting, how-to-make gnocchi recipe demo session and a question-and-answer opportunity via chat.
Register by Dec. 1 to allow for the wine to ship. For more information, go online to MissionHillWinery.com.
Pet photos with Santa
Sunshine Pet Supplies at 3011 Louie Dr. will be offering pet photos with Santa Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. by donation to the West Kelowna food bank.
This is a socially distanced event and is for pets only, no humans. Photos will be taken with Sunshine Pets’ store phone and sent via email or text.
Board of Trade annual meeting
The Greater Westside Board of Trade holds it annual general meeting Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. online. Register online through the events tab at gwboardoftrade.com.
Barb Aguiar’s business column appears every two weeks in the Westside Weekly. Call 250-768-0129 or email westsidebusiness@telus.net.