Sandy Leier’s current go-to wine is the 2021 Sandhill Sangiovese Rose ($30).
“The growing season was perfect for this varietal being hot enough to bring an interesting mix of red berry and stone fruit characteristics,” said the Sandhill winemaker.
“It has ripe, silky tannins, yet still retains enough natural acidity to keep the wine vibrant and fresh.”
You’ll find Leier simply sipping it on its own on the patio or with feta-and-tomato flatbread, calamari, crab cakes, bruschetta or mushroom risotto.
Not a lot of the Sangiovese red grape is grown in the Okanagan. So, Sandhill is one of the few wineries in the Valley to make a Sangiovese red wine and one of even fewer to craft a Sangiovese rose.
Sangiovese, which translated is “blood of Jupiter,” is the principal grape of Italy’s famous Chianti and Brunello red wines.
Taking that as her cue, Leier decided to make her Sangiovese rose in the Italian rosato style.
The style is much like any other rose, but it recognizes that the grape variety used to make it has Italian roots and that’rosato is the Italian word for pink.
Leier recently spotlighted the 2021 Sangiovese Rose to media along with four other new-release Sandhill wines — 2021 Sovereign Opal ($21), 2020 Merlot ($22), 2021 Sauvignon Blanc ($21) and 2021 Pinot Gris ($21).
“2021 is special because it was such a warm vintage, so we picked early for most varieties,” she explained.
“The whites have a lot of tropical fruit character, the roses have nice intensity of ripe fruit and the reds have beautifully ripe tannins.”
Different climates, different chenins
Technically, International Drink Chenin Blanc Day was yesterday, June 17.
But, the South African organizers of the day have successfully expanded the #DrinkChenin movement to span the entire third weekend of every June.
Chenin Blanc has French origins, as most wine grapes do.
In France’s cooler climate, Chenin results in a wine with aromas and flavours of peach, honey and orange.
However, grown in warmer climes, such as South Africa, which has adopted Chenin as the country’s signature white wine, the wines have a more tropical profile.
Most Chenins are fermented and aged in big stainless-steel tanks to keep the resulting wine fresh, crisp and uncomplicated.
But, some South African wineries are also making Chenins with partial aging in neutral oak barrels, which have been used several times before so they don’t impart an oaky or woody taste, but do add some complexity, texture and a slightly yellow hue.
These seven South African Chenins cover the gamut of styles:
— Boschendal 2021 ($16) (no oak)
— Spier 21 Gables 2019 ($40) (some oak)
— Nederburg 2018 The Anchorman ($27) (some oak)
— Protea 2020 ($14) (no oak and my favourite)
— Terre Brulee 2020 ($22) (some oak)
— Spier 2021 ($14) (no oak)
— Bellingham 2019 Old Vine The Bernard Series ($31) (some oak)
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover and Canadian Wine Scholar.
