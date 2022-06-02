anagan College business students are going to school in Finland this summer.
Students will attend the three-week International Business School at the JAMK University of Applied Sciences in Jyvaskyla.
OC business instructor Blair Baldwin has taught at the school for several summers.
In an Okanagan College news release, fourth-year student MacKenna Lenarcic says students and professors who participated in the program in previous years speak highly of it. The opportunity to study abroad is one of the reasons she chose Okanagan College.
The OC students who complete the JAMK Leadership, Service Design and Communication summer school will receive credits towards their Bachelor of Business Administration at Okanagan College.