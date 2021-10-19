The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has conditions it wants attached to any B.C. government plan to bring in mandatory paid sick days.
The government is holding consultations and has an online questionnaire going until Oct. 25 that asks British Columbians for their views on giving workers three, five or 10 sick days with pay.
The chamber recently held a virtual roundtable with Labour Minister Harry Bains and local MLA Harwinder Sandhu.
“In August, the Chamber wrote the provincial government and pointed out that employers already provide a financial investment in their employees, including Canada Pension Plan, Employment Insurance, Employer Health Tax, WorkSafeBC and vacation pay,” a news release from the chamber said. “On top of those costs, many employers provide their employees and families with extended health benefits while many already voluntarily have paid sick leave. When everything is combined, the total cost can equate to 30 per cent above wages.”
Noting the government now reimburses employers up to $200 a day for up to three days of COVID-related absences, the chamber said that program should be continued to cover employer-paid sick days “even for a fixed period of time.”
Businesses with unionized staff should be able to negotiate their own paid sick day plan, said the chamber.