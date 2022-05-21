Chef Alessa Valdez infuses a little of her personality onto every plate.
For instance, the new chef at The Restaurant at Phantom Creek Estates in Oliver prepares duck confit with a twist.
Rather than the traditional French way with herbs like sage, rosemary, thyme and oregano, Valdez opts for Asian flair with hoisin.
For the lingcod, the chef amps up the usual beurre blanc sauce of cream, butter and white wine with the addition of
nori, a dried seaweed popular in Japanese cooking.
Since these are Valdez’s current favourites on the menu, my wife, Kerry, and I order them when we drop into the winery for lunch.
We’re also more than happy to be compliant and have the suggested wine pairings with each dish – the Phantom Creek 2018 Kobau Syrah with the duck and the 2017 Pinot Gris with the lingcod.
Valdez was promoted to executive chef at The Restaurant at Phantom Creek Estates after a year as sous chef.
Previously, she worked at Alobar in Toronto’s trendy Yorkville neighbourhood.
Phantom’s winemaker is Mark Beringer of the famous Beringer wine family of California.
The combination has led Phantom to declare itself “the Okanagan Valley’s most exciting wine and culinary destination.”
Phantom is the property on the Black Sage Bench that made a big splash when it first opened a couple of years ago.
Chinese mining tycoon Richter Bai spent $100 million to create the showpiece complete with hilltop, glass-and-concrete winery with tasting rooms, patios, balconies and restaurant – all with views – and flanked by towering statues of angels.
International Chardonnay Day
Chardonnay is the most popular white wine grape in the world.
So, it most certainly deserves its own day.
That’s why, in 2010, Rick Bakas, one of the first directors of social media in the California wine industry, created International Chardonnay Day, to be celebrated annually on the Thursday before U.S. Memorial Day.
This year that means May 26 is the official day to drink the chameleon of wines.
Birthed in France’s Burgundy region, Chardonnay traditionally is sipped three ways – the no-oak or very-little-oaked Chablis, elegantly-oaked Burgundy or one of the main grapes in Champagne or sparkling wine along with Pinot Noir.
In the New World, primarily California and Australia, winemakers got ahold of Chardonnay grapes to make smokey, buttery, heavily oaked versions that prompted an ABC (anything but Chardonnay) backlash.
Today, most producers on the planet have embraced modern Chardonnay, which is really a return to its French roots.
That means bright Chard, usually with a crisp apple-and-lemon profile, with a kiss of oak from limited time spent in oak barrels in addition to time in freshness-maintaining stainless steel tanks.
Here’s a half a dozen Chards more than worthy of a glass on International Chardonnay Day, or any day, for that matter:
- Corcelettes 2020 ($27) from Keremeos
- Fairview Cellars Crooked Post 2020 ($27) from Oliver
- Fairview Cellars Crooked Post Barrel-Aged 2020 ($27) from Oliver
- Mission Hill Reserve 2020 ($26) from West Kelowna
- Cambria Katherine’s Vineyard 2019 ($32) from California’s Santa Maria Valley
- La Crema 2019 ($33) from California’s Sonoma Coast
