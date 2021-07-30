Kelowna snack and beverage maker SunRype recently celebrated its 75th anniversary by giving to Food Banks Canada’s After The Bell Program.
After The Bell is providing 150,000 healthy, child-friendly food packs, which will include SunRype’s Fruit to Go snacks, to Canada’s most vulnerable children this summer.
“During these unprecedented pandemic times it is even more critical than ever before to ensure that our children in need have access to wholesome food,” said Lesli Bradley, president of SunRype Products, in a news release.
“The Fruit to Go snacks and monetary contribution that SunRype provided to the After The Bell program will have a positive impact on thousands of Canadian children this summer.”
SunRype has over 400 employees at its 143,000-square-foot Kelowna plant. It is now owned by Lassonde Industries.
SunRype was formed in 1946 when B.C.’s fruit growers created a company called BC Fruit Processing Limited and bought two juice plants in Kelowna. The apple juice was named SunRype, which became the name of the company in 1959.
“We’re extremely proud of SunRype’s 75 years of rich Canadian history, and its brand legacy of being a trusted, family favourite brand that is still rooted in the orchards of B.C.’s beautiful Okanagan Valley,” said Bradley.