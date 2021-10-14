The price of a two-bedroom apartment in Kelowna has jumped almost 25% in the past year, according to the latest statistic from a rental website.
Kelowna moved up one spot in the last month to become the fourth most expensive rental market in the nation, according to zumper.com.
A one-bedroom apartment in Kelowna averaged $1,610 a month in September, up 0.6% from the previous month.
A two-bedroom cost $2,180, a 4.8% jump in one month and 24.6% jump in a year.
Kelowna moved ahead of Victoria for the fourth most expensive rents in the country, trailing Vancouver, Toronto and Barrie.
Victoria experienced the biggest monthly rent decline at 4.2%. The biggest increases were in Abbotsford and Kingston.
Vancouver’s one-bedroom apartment rent average of $2,130 is more than $300 greater than Toronto’s one-bedroom average.
The Zumper Canadian Rent Report analyzes rental data from hundreds of thousands of listings across the country. Listings are aggregated on a monthly basis to calculate median asking rents for Canada’s top 24 most populous metro areas.