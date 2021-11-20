Every time James Schlosser thinks of Hawaii or starts planning a seafood dinner, he can’t help but reach for a bottle of Sauvignon Blanc.
“Last time we were in Hawaii, we drank a lot of Sauvignon Blanc with seafood and that’s transferred to home,” said the co-owner and winemaker from Niche Wine Co. in West Kelowna.
“So, yes, Hawaii and seafood are my triggers for Sauvignon Blanc.”
Niche’s 2020 Sauvignon Blanc ($26) is an ideal match for seafood, as well as chicken and warm goat cheese salad.
Schlosser and his wife, Joanna, don’t need much of a trigger to sip Pinot Noir, specifically Niche 2020 Pinot Noir ($28).
“Pinot Noir is by far both of our favourite varietal,” he said.
“It’s a light and refreshing red, so it never fatigues the palate.”
The couple’s trigger to drink Niche 2020 Farm Fresh ($22) is any time they want an approachable and affordable casual sipper. The blend of Gewurztraminer, Riesling and Pinot Blanc always delivers with aromas and flavours of peach and lemon.
The trigger for the Small Batch Bubbles ($26), an off-dry Gewurztraminer sparkling wine, is any celebration, even small ones like eating cheese and crackers or getting home from work on a Tuesday night.
Niche was hoping to open a farmgate tasting room and shop at 1901 Bartley Rd. in the summer.
But construction material supply problems held that up.
The finishing touches are now being put on the tasting room, so a winter opening is possible, complete with an adjacent toboggan hill for the kids or adults who are kids at heart.
Niche has also designed five wine gift boxes for holiday giving — Bubbles Bundle, Movie Night Box, Fresh Start Box, Wine Country Box and Something Extra Box.
Check NicheWineCompany.com for details.
Small winery of the year
La Frenz Winery on the Naramata Bench is once again Canada’s small winery of the year.
At the 2021 WineAlign National Wine Awards of Canada, La Frenz won top spot in the category for the second time in four years.
The accolade is based on all the points the winery racked up with the 13 wines it entered for judging, which picked up two platinum medals, six gold and five silver.
“To win this award a second time is incredible and great confirmation La Frenz is still very much at the forefront of this (Canadian wine industry) evolution,” said Jeff Martin, who owns the winery with his wife, Niva.
Martin also gave shout outs to La Frenz’s winemaker Dominic McCosker, assistant winemaker Glenn Stirling and viticulturist Elise Martin.
Holiday open houses
Sip wine and do your Christmas shopping today and tomorrow, 11 am to 4 pm, at Stag’s Hollow Winery’s ninth annual Holiday Cheer Open House in Okanagan Falls.
The winery will have wines open for tasting and local artisans will have market stalls set up selling jewelry, chocolates, cheeses, teas and other gourmet items and accessories.
Meantime, on Sunday from noon to 4 pm, Time Family of Wines in Penticton is holding its Time to Give fundraiser benefiting the South Okanagan Women in Need Society.
People are invited to drop by the winery at 361 Martin St. with an unwrapped gift or cash donation.
All donors can also enjoy a free wine tasting.
The winery will donate 10% of all sales on Sunday to the society.
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover and a Canadian Wine Scholar. Email: steve.macnaull@ok.bc.ca.