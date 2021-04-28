West Kelowna now has two breweries as Kieren and Gale Armour opened the Lakesider Brewing Co. in Lakeview Village just over two weeks ago.
Due to provincial health orders, the brewery is currently restricted to patio service only.
“My wife and I have been really passionate about craft beer for quite a long time,” said Kieren.
The Armours had spent a lot of time at Vancouver breweries in their nascent stages before they moved to West Kelowna about three years ago.
After they moved to Lakeview Heights, they noticed there weren’t any breweries and decided to start one.
Kieren and Gale worked with Materia Designs to deliver a very Okanagan experience.
“The whole place is designed with a lake house theme, and all of the beers and the fixtures are all designed around that laky cosy really comfortable and casual type of feeling,” said Kieren.
Lakesider currently offers five of their own in-house brewed beers on tap, with six more fermenting.
Their most popular is the Endless Summer Patio Heff, which Kieren describes as a light wheat beer Hefeweizen, perfect for sitting outside on the patio sipping.
Other Lakesider brews on tap include a Beach Comber IPA, a big and flavourful IPA with fairly high International Bitterness Units and 6.8% alcohol by volume; Reflections Nut Brown Ale, a darker, cleaner brown ale; The Big Easy Pale Ale, which Kieren calls more of a malty English style of pale ale as opposed to the traditional West Coast style, and Magic Hour Neipa, a North East IPA, lighter in colour than the standard IPA, more floral on the nose, but less bitter with tropical flavours.
Lakesider has sourced some guest taps from around the Okanagan to round out their lineup to 13 beers as well as two ciders.
Lakeside also offers a full food menu which is anchored by thin crust pizzas and street tacos.
“Both items are fairly common today, but I don’t think anyone’s doing them the way that we do them,” said Kieren.
Food is made in house by chef Derek Benitz using local sourced ingredients where possible.
The patio is family and pet-friendly so people out for a walk can stop by for some refreshment and a meal.
Once Lakesider Brewing can fully open, the brewery will offer 150 seats over two floors with a range of communal and private seating options inside including a private room that can be reserved for private parties or business meetings.
Lakesider is open noon to 9 p.m. seven days a week.
Kind Brewing is already open on Main Street in West Kelowna.
For more information or to view a complete menu, go online to lakesiderbrewing.com.