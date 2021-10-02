Kyla Richey and Rudy Verhoeff are revelling in this shoulder season.
“It was a mad rush for us to get open for the Labour Day long weekend, so we’re enjoying this slightly slower pace now to taste wine with people and introduce them to the Valley Commons brand,” said Richey, who owns and operates Valley Commons Winery with husband Verhoeff at the District Wine Village in Oliver.
The village is a new concept for the Okanagan — 13 small wineries, a brewery and restaurant, each with its own tasting room, forming a circle facing a huge courtyard with individual patio spaces and an amphitheatre with seating for 610.
The couple are also the new owners of Stoneboat Winery in Oliver, which has its own vineyards, winery and tasting room on the Black Sage Bench.
“Stoneboat is a long-established brand that has its own style,” said Verhoeff.
“So we wanted Valley Commons to be different and cater to a younger generation of wine drinker with approachable, bright and vibrant wines.”
That philosophy translates to the tasting room where there’s a non-intimidating, come-as-you-are vibe so you can simply taste and enjoy.
“Our name, Valley Commons, is all about where we gather and recognizing that wine is a catalyst for getting people together whether it be for a romantic date or big family dinner,” said Richey.
Valley Commons has five wines currently — Garden Society red blend ($40), Harvest Table white blend ($25), Rose ($30), Cabernet Franc ($35) and Pinot Gris ($28).
They were made by Mark Simpson of BC Wine Studio in Okanagan Falls.
Going forward, Valley Commons wines will be made by Stoneboat winemaker Bill Adams, supported by consultant Pascal Madevon.
Valley Commons at the District Wine Village is open daily, except Tuesdays, 11 am to 6 pm.
Tastings are $10 at the stand-up bar and $15.
Richey and Verhoeff are former pro volleyball players who were members of the Canada national team and played in Europe and South America.
Verhoeff’s dad, Paul, made his money with Advance Flooring in the Fraser Valley and has branched out to food, beer and wine businesses.
Verhoeff’s brother, Lance, owns Trading Post Brewing, which has a brewery and restaurant at the District Wine Village, and started with breweries and eateries in Langley, Fort Langley and Abbotsford.
Try some IMBZZL
Morph imbibe and embezzle and you get IMBZZL, the cheeky new label from Laughing Stock Vineyards on the Naramata Bench.
The winery was founded by stockbrokers, thus the irreverent Laughing Stock name, and IMBZZL takes it a step further by poking fun at the embezzling crimes that can sometimes be perpetrated in the financial industry.
The individual names of the IMBZZL wines are also a nod to the sleight of hand that can take place with money.
2018 Fast One ($24) is a blend of Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc.
2020 Double Cross ($22) is a Pinot Gris.
And 2020 Ruse ($20) is a Syrah-dominant Rose.
Laughing Stock’s assistant winemaker Stefanie Dylla took the lead on the IMBZZL portfolio.
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover and a Canadian Wine Scholar. Email: steve.macnaull@ok.bc.ca.