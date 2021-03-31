Ron Kushneryk, partner with AcuTruss Industries and vice president of design and sales, is celebrating 25 years with the company.
Kushneryk thanks his loyal customers for their support, Dave Marcoux, founder of AcuTruss, as well as Barry Schick, general manager of AcuTruss Industries, and business partners Rob Voros and Brian Greenslade for 25 great years. He would like to express his appreciation to his AcuTruss colleagues.
Kushneryk invites new customers to contact him at AcuTruss West Kelowna at 1854 Byland Rd. by calling 778-755-5999 or email ronk@acutruss.com.
AcuTruss Industries has offices in West Kelowna, Kelowna, Winfield, Vernon and Kamloops with manufacturing plants in Winfield, Vernon and Kamloops.
Immigrant entrepreneur nominated
West Kelowna’s Saul Gomez, owner of Artemex Mexican Handcrafts, has been named a top-five finalist for the Best Immigrant Entrepreneur Award at the Small Business B.C. Awards.
Artemex offers ethically sourced authentic Mexican handcrafts.
Gomez, who immigrated to Canada 10 years ago, his wife Jessica and their daughter travel together to curate primarily traditional Mexican Talavera as well as metal artwork, clay décor, blankets, tiles and party supplies.
The Small Business BC Awards received a record 937 nominations this year from a wide range of industries in 88 communities across the province.
After public voting determined the top 20, an internal panel of business experts assessed the candidates and narrowed the candidates down to five finalists.
The top five finalists will be required to pitch why their business should win an award to a judging panel of independent business owners and professionals who will select the winners.
Winners will receive $1,500, a short video shot by a professional film crew of their business and an all-access pass to Small Business BC’s services.
The winners of the Small Business BC Awards will be announced over the course of a three-day virtual gala from May 4 to May 6.
Members of the public, small businesses and supporters can attend the virtual gala by registering online at smallbusinessbc.ca/awards/gala.
For more information about the Small Business BC awards and the top five finalists, visit smallbusinessbc.ca/awards.
State of city address to be online
West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom’s annual State of the City lunch will be online this year.
The Greater Westside Board of Trade event takes place April 21 from noon to 1 p.m. People can register and submit their questions for Milsom online at gwboardoftrade.com or by calling 250-768-3378. Participants can order lunch and have it delivered to their office by Ninja Now.
Board hosting whiskey night
Learn about whiskey as the Greater Westside Board of Trade hosts a Night of Scottish Whiskey, Humour and Trivia April 17 from 7 to 9 p.m. The event will offer a virtual scotch tasting with Frank Busch.
People will be able to pick up their tasting packages which include five different scotches to taste along with little snacks at the Greater Westside Board of Trade office April 15 and 16,
Tickets cost $50 per person. Reserve your spot by going online to gwboardoftrade.com or calling 250-768-3378.
Take home meals from Mission Hill
Celebrate the arrival of spring with Easter take-home meals from Mission Hill Family Estate, created with the season in mind.
Executive chef Patrick Gayler and his team have prepared an Easter Long Weekend meal kit that evokes spring.
Each take-home meal kit includes prepared dishes such as freshly baked sourdough with a lemon-kale tapenade, ratatouille, smoked pork loin ham, slow-roast lamb sirloin and white-chocolate carrot cake to finish.
With enough to feed up to four people, the meal kit requires only a few simple preparation steps at home to serve a dinner that’s both convenient and delicious.
Pre-order online at missionhillwinery.com/terrace-restaurant/easter-meal-kit.
The Easter take-home package costs $150 per order and is available for pick-up only, Thursday-Saturday.
New commissioners on WFN EDC
Lisa Pastro and Dominic Rampone are the newest commissioners of Westbank First Nation’s Economic Development Commission.
Pastro is a WFN member and has served as WFN’s business process and governance analyst since 2018. Rampone works for West Manufacturing on WFN lands and holds a non-member seat on the EDC. James Carmichael and Lori Ann Swite have left the WFN Economic Development Commission.
Business program seeks mentors
The iGen Challenge is looking for business mentors from the local community and sponsorship
Originally called the Young Entrepreneurs Program, it was started in 1993 by the Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission and Central Okanagan Public Schools to provide business skills and start-up guidance to students who have an entrepreneurial spirit.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 edition of the iGen Challenge has moved to a blend of in person and online learning.
For more information, go online to igc23.com.
Barb Aguiar’s business column appears every two weeks in the Westside Weekly. Call 250-768-0129 or email westsidebusiness@telus.net.