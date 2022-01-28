Kelowna-based non-profit WeBC has a new CEO on the way.
Shauna Harper will start her new job on April 4.
WeBC, formerly the Women’s Enterprise Centre, has been supporting women business owners across the province for over 26 years. Working with regional partners, the organizations provides loans and expertise, training, resources, and peer support to help businesses.
Harper is currently CEO of Live Work Communications in Prince George, programs manager at YELL Canada North, and co-founder of StartupPG.
She has worked on WeBC projects before and was on its board of directors for three years.
“I am passionate about making a difference for the small business community, so I’m delighted to join such an impactful organization with a provincial reach,” said Harper in a news release.. “I first connected with WeBC as a volunteer mentor in 2007.”
She takes over from Jill Earthy, who stepped down in December.
Harper will move to the Okanagan later this year.
WeBC is funded by Pacific Economic Development Canada.