Gary Sumner and Dawn Mace were busy on Thursday evening as they welcomed close to 100 guests to the grand opening of The Grand House of Photography in Vernon.
“It’s more than just a fine art gallery,” said Sumner, who spent the evening meeting photographers and introducing them to other photographers.
The concept for the gallery-studio came to Sumner a couple of years ago when his wife inspired the former rock ’n’ roll photographer to get back to using his camera.
“My family encouraged me to open a studio. I made some notes and a year later I teamed up with Dawn Mace to open the gallery in Vernon.”
There are three main elements to The Grand House, said Sumner. The first gallery is immediately inside the door and currently displays a variety of stunning fine art wildlife images. There is also a coffee bar and casual seating. Further inside are two fully equipped studio spaces.
“Many photographers would like to do studio work, but they don’t have the space or the equipment,” said Sumner. “We have lighting, backgrounds and props. Photographers can rent the studio space by the hour for portraits, family shoots or boudoir.”
At the back of the gallery will be what Sumner calls the Boardroom. “We will have tables, computers loaded with Photoshop and Lightroom and a 50” display screen. It will also be a space for classes or a hangout place for photographers to share images and learn from each other.”
Sumner said they will host an opening night every month when the photos on display will change, as will their neighbour Gallery Vertigo.
“I chose the building because it was next door to Vertigo,” Sumner said.
Local wildlife photographer Tom Skinner was impressed with the images on display. “It was also nice to put faces to art work, and thanks to some new found friends for answering many technical questions, especially about printing.”
Stephanie Alexandra of North Vancouver displayed some of her creative images.
“I specialize in floral photography,” she said, but I’ve been exploring the more creative side with altered reality images that make people think.”
The Grand House of Photography is located at 100 – 3105 28th Ave. and it is open seven days a week.