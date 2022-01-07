A luxury furniture store has opened a showroom in Kelowna.
Wolf & Porter creates single slab hardwood tables that sit in some of the country’s most beautiful homes, the company said in a news release.
“We’re talking about tables created from extremely rare sustainably sourced slabs that have been growing for over 100 years, but due to disease or natural events have unfortunately fallen or become dangerous” said company co-founder Harvey Bremner.
“The material we source is truly one of a kind, so we try to keep the spirit of that alive in the tables that we produce.”
Wolf & Porter says there’s a high demand for luxury furniture in Kelowna.
“The Okanagan has some of the most luxurious homes in the country, built by some of the country’s top designers and construction companies. But, those homeowners are having to source outside of the valley, and even outside Canada, to ensure they get the quality of handmade table they require to furnish their dining and living rooms.”
Wolf & Porter offers its tables in a variety of different hardwoods. “Our goal is to provide our clients with something they won’t find anywhere else in the country, let alone the Okanagan.
The company says sustainability is important. “Wolf & Porter proudly supports the Ancient Forest Alliance, which works to protect endangered ancient forests in BC and to ensure a sustainable, second-growth forest industry,” said Harvey.
The showroom is open now on Enterprise Way.